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KENNINGTON READY FOR CASTROL SPEEDFEST AT CTMP

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

May 12, 2025. DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Dodge team are ready to begin another championship pursuit as the 2026 NASCAR Canada Series opens this weekend with the CarGurus 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the headline event of the Castrol Victoria Day SpeedFest.

pion enters the new season with momentum after finishing runner-up in the championship standings a year ago. Now, Kennington has his sights firmly set on capturing a third national title.

Returning once again with longtime partner Castrol aboard the iconic #17 Dodge, Kennington and the DJK Racing team spent the off-season preparing a brand-new road course car for another demanding campaign.

“We’re excited to get the season started,” said Kennington. “The Castrol Speedfest is an incredible weekend with huge crowds and the perfect kick off for the new year. Last season showed we still have what it takes to battle for wins and championships, and everyone on this team is motivated to take that next step and bring home another title.”

The Castrol Victoria Day SpeedFest remains one of the premier motorsport weekends in Canada and provides a fitting stage for the season opener. Fans can expect plenty of action as the NASCAR Canada Series launches another exciting year of racing.

Practice and qualifying for the CarGurus 200 take place Saturday, with the feature race scheduled for Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Here’s what you need to know.

CarGurus 200 Event Preview
Sunday May 17th Green Flag 2PM ET
The Track: 2.459-mile, ten turn road course (51-laps)
Race one of 14 in 2026

DJ Stat Nuggets
Winner at CTMP in 2011.
Top Finished top five in 14 of 30 races, top ten in 27 of 30 races at CTMP.
Finished in the top ten in all 12 races in 2025, only competitor to do so.
This race will be his 229th consecutive NASCAR Canada Series start, only driver to race in every series event,

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Raceway, 2025

Television Coverage
Race fans can watch the CarGurus 200 live this Sunday afternoon beginning at 2PM ET on REV TV. Race highlights will also be shown on TSN, date and time TBD.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing
Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing
Website www.djkracing.ca
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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