Jim Dunn Racing – Chicago Advance for the Route 66 NHRA Nationals

Jeff Arend

Mooneyes Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK

May 14-17 | Joliet, Illinois

Event Overview

Friday, May 15 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 5 p.m. CDT/6 p.m. EDT

Saturday, May 16 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 12 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday, May 17 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. CDT/12 p.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:30 p.m. CDT/2:30 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 3:15 p.m. CDT/4:15 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:40 p.m. CDT/5:40 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Friday, May 15: Qualifying show (6:30 p.m. CDT/7:30 p.m. EDT)

Saturday, May 16: Qualifying show (10:30 p.m. CDT/11:30 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, May 17: Finals show (4 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK is the sixth event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Jeff Arend. A native of Canada, Arend moved to Southern California in 1997.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75h season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Chicago, Arend is 16th in the Funny Car standings, 338 points behind leader J.R. Todd.

Mooneyes is the primary partner of Arend this weekend in Chicago. Mooneyes products and logos are an indelible part of hot rod nostalgia, easily recognizable to gearheads and novices alike. They take pride in producing high-quality products that look great and get the job done right. Mooneyes produces Moon Fuel Blocks, Moon Tanks, Moon Discs, and Moon Valve Covers among other original parts right on site in their machine shop. They also supply various parts and accessories for hot rods and kustoms as well as an expanding like of custom motorcycle products. Located in the same place since it all started back in the 1950s, Mooneyes is located in Santa Fe Springs, California.

Arend piloted the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car at the NHRA’s two previous events, the 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte and the NHRA Southern Nationals in Valdosta, Georgia. He also stepped in for a portion of the weekend at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, California. Prior to that, Arend last drove for Jim Dunn Racing in the 2013 and 2014 seasons and he has raced only sporadically in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. In his Funny Car career, Arend has four wins and five runner-up finishes to his credit. His last win came in July, 2012, when he beat Courtney Force in the final of the Route 66 Nationals at Chicago. He also has started twice from the No. 1 qualifying position.

The Route 66 Nationals will mark Arend’s 255th career Funny Car appearance, and his third Funny Car appearance on behalf of Jim Dunn Racing at Route 66 Raceway. His two previous appearances for the team came in 2013 and 2014.

Although Jim Dunn Racing has not advanced beyond the semifinals in 30 overall appearances at Route 66 Raceway, driver Jeff Arend has a winning record at the track (10-9) with a runner-up finish in 2011 (losing to Mike Neff in the final) and a win in 2012 (over Courtney Force).

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes Funny Car

You’re returning to the track where you earned your last Funny Car win in 2012. What confidence does that give you, combined with the strong runs you and Jim Dunn Racing have accomplished in the two previous events?

“I can’t wait for Chicago. Route 66 Raceway is one of my favorite tracks! Considering we have gone down the track every run but one, Big Jim (Dunn) and I have a few ideas on how to up our performance. We were really happy with our 4.035-second Q1 run at South Georgia Motorsports Park on a tricky lane that most teams struggled with. We’re hoping to get in the three-second range at Route 66. I’m looking forward to running the Mooneyes colors. That scheme is always one of my favorites.”