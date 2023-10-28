Max Verstappen dominates day 1 of the FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken

Three-time World Champion topped both free practice sessions, while Sergio Perez returned to the top of the table

Crowd of 109,245 fans flocked to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Mexico City. October 27, 2023 – Max Verstappen led both Friday’s Free Practice sessions at the 2023 FORMULA 1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX Presented by Heineken at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in front of a crowd of 109,245 fans.

During Free Practice 2 (FP2) – the day’s fastest – the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver set a lap time of 1:18.686. McLaren’s Lando Norris was second fastest with a time of 1:18.805, while Charles Leclerc came third in the Ferrari, just 0.266s behind Verstappen, setting the stage for a fierce battle in Saturday’s Qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas put his Alfa Romeo fourth fastest, ahead of Mexican Sergio Pérez, who looked strong in the Red Bull and was consistently among the top drivers throughout the day.

Rounding out the top 10 were Daniel Ricciardo (Scuderia AlphaTauri), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG Petronas), Esteban Ocon (BWT Alpine), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), and George Russell (Mercedes-AMG Petronas), in a session which Pirelli used to test a new tyre compound.

During FP2, there was a threat of rain, and a light drizzle began to fall just 15 minutes before the end of the session. However, it was short-lived and did not require tyre changes, nor did it have an adverse effect on the handling of the cars. The only incident of the day involved Fernando Alonso, who momentarily lost control of his Aston Martin and spun at turn 9, but without consequence.

Verstappen also set the fastest time in FP1 with the Dutchman topping the standings with a time of 1:19.718. The big surprise, however, was Alex Albon, who was the second fastest in the Williams with a time of 1:19.813.

Friday was also the first day of on-track activities for the 26 cars that will take part in the Super Copa Gran Turismo Mexico (GTM) race. The hour-long session was led by Gerardo Nieto in the #42 V8-powered car, with a fastest time of 1:52.040 over 12 laps. The Formula 4 NACAM cars also had their first free practice session.

Action on track will resume on Saturday with Formula 1 Free Practice 3 and Qualifying.

About the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2022 Presented by Heineken

Historically awarded “Best Event of the Year” for five races (2015 to 2019), FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO Presented by Heineken has proven to be much more than a sporting event, it is an unparalleled promotional platform that shares with the world the cultural and touristic riches of Mexico City.

For more information about FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO Presented by Heineken visit: http://www.mexicogp.mx

About Formula 1®

The history of Formula 1® began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition and the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™.

Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group shares.

The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula One company. All rights reserved.

For more information about Formula 1® visit: www.formula1.com

About CIE:

With its origins in 1990, Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento (“CIE”) (BMV: CIE) is a leading player in the Latin American out-of-home entertainment industry and has contributed in making Mexico a world-class destination in the field.

The company promotes and markets the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MEXICO, produces events for the public sector, and operates the El Salitre Mágico amusement park in Colombia.

Through its strategic partnership with Live Nation at OCESA, it produces and promotes concerts, music festivals, Broadway-type theatrical and urban content productions, sporting, family and corporate events. It represents artistic talent, markets advertising rights and sponsorships, operates entertainment properties, the Citibanamex exhibition, congress and convention center, sells tickets through its Ticketmaster and Eticket platforms, and offers digital marketing and advertising services.