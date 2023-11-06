LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 22ND

FINISH: 19TH

OWNERS POINTS: 32ND

Carson Hocevar’s Post-Race Thoughts: Pretty solid run for you today, you hung inside the top-15 a lot. How would you describe your day?

“I thought it was pretty good. It was a good way to cap off the year, and I don’t want to say graduate, but just know that I can run with a lot of these guys. We’ve had a bit of a dry spell here in this No. 42 car, so it was good to give these guys a good run. The No. 43 car was really fast, they just were kind of hurt on track position obviously there with their call. But I thought the No. 42 car was a top-15 car, I just kind of slid through my box a little bit and cost us a few spots. We just didn’t fire off as good as what we needed probably. I think we had a good long run car, just needed a little more.”

Reflecting on your time with LEGACY M.C., how have they helped prepare you for your full-time run next year? How good of an experience has this been for you?

“It’s been great honestly. I checked all my boxes per se. I’ve had a little bit of everything. I’ve had good performances like today, had days really good, had days really bad, and far in between. You know, it’s been a lot of fun to get to learn this car and some of the characteristics and what it takes to run here on Sunday. Laps are so valuable.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Allways Rewards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 7TH

FINISH: 20TH

DRIVER POINTS: 27TH

Erik Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Just an okay day and it just didn’t end up really good. I wish we could have finished it off better, but it was a good season overall. We just have to execute. Thank you to our friends at Chevrolet and Allegiant for everything.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Chevrolet Camaro entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson in 2023. Richard Petty “The King” serves as team ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing (GMS), which currently fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS in 2012, Gallagher and Mike Beam, team president, have shared incredible success. GMS Racing captured the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships and the 2019 and 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

