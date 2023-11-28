WTRAndretti Complete Driver Line Up for No. 45 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team

Ashton Harrison and Graham Doyle Join Full-Season Drivers Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal Beginning with Rolex 24 Endurance Classic

(BROWNSBURG, Indiana.) November 28, 2023 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) announced today that Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison will join Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal in their No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Rookie Graham Doyle will join Marcelli and Formal in the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for the five endurance events that make up the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) while veteran Ashton Harrison will bring her multi-year sportscar and endurance experience to the GTD cockpit for the 24 Hour ‘round the clock classic and season opener of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Entering his first season with the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America LB Cup class, rookie Graham Doyle will continue to expand his motorsports career to become the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup driver alongside Marcelli and Formal. 2023 marked Doyle’s first experience in a racing car and the 17-year-old quickly got up to speed while inside the cockpit, earning five LB Cup class victories, which included a first place finish at the 2023 Grand Finals in Vallelunga, Italy, and eight podiums in his rookie debut.

Ashton Harrison returns to Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti for the Rolex 24 At Daytona after recently competing with WTRAndretti and Racers Edge Motorsports in both the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup and Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS PRO Championship. Harrison, alongside by 2022 co-driver Mario Farnbacher for a second season, earned Vice Champion honors in the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS PRO Championship – highlighted by two wins and five podiums. Harrison previously completed in a four-year stint the Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) North America Championship with WTRAndretti, where she became the first female to win a Lamborghini World Finals race.

The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season kicks off with the annual three days of Roar Before the 24 testing, January 19 – 21, 2024, followed by the endurance classic, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 25-28, 2024. NBC and Peacock, along with IMSA.TV, will provide flag-to-flag coverage of the race on its family of networks.

If media members are interested in speaking further with the newly announced 2024 WTRAndretti drivers, please contact Megan Barnhart, mba@coforce.com, to coordinate directly.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti:

“I am excited to represent Lamborghini in GTD this coming season. I am excited with our driver line up. I think Graham Doyle and Ashton Harrison will really be good at the Rolex and then Graham doing all the endurance races. Graham is still very young, but what he achieved this year in LST made it a no brainer to hire him. Ashton will be a great fourth driver. She is an important part of our WTRAndretti Global program.”

Giorgio Sanna, Head of Motorsport, Automobili Lamborghini

“We are particularly proud of the driver line up that WTRAndretti has put together for the GTD program. With the success that WTRAndretti has had over the years in our Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, supporting young and talented drivers like Danny, Kyle and Graham as well as promoting the growth of female drivers as Ashton, we are very excited to have these drivers in our Huracán GT3 EVO2 starting from Daytona!”

Graham Doyle, 2024 No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Endurance Co-Driver:

“It is hard for me to put together the words to express my excitement for the upcoming 2024 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship season. I will be competing in all five endurance rounds and it is truly a dream come true. I cannot wait to share the car with three people I truly consider family. Both Danny and Kyle have been like brothers to me throughout this past Lamborghini Super Trofeo season and Ashton has been the biggest supporter and help to me on race weekends. With Lamborghini and WTRAndretti, I truly believe this program is going to be something special and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Ashton Harrison, 2024 No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Rolex 24 Co-Driver:

“Super excited to be back with WTRAndretti, back with my home team for next year. Also, very excited to be joining Kyle, Danny and Graham for the 24 hour and to be racing with Kyle and Danny again for another season. I feel that WTRAndretti has a really strong group of GT drivers, and I am honored to be one of those. I am also looking forward to being with Lamborghini on a full-time basis and getting back to proper GT3 racing in IMSA. Very excited to be back home.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has nine North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.