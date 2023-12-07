GIN E-Bikes Launches the New GIN X E-Bike with Integrated Display – Revolutionary Technology at an Unbeatable Price

Reading, December 2023 – Following the successful launch of the GIN X E-Bike, known as the most affordable premium e-bike priced at only £999, GIN E-Bikes is excited to introduce its latest innovation – the GIN X E-Bike with an Integrated Display, priced attractively at just £1190. This new model embodies the company’s commitment to revolutionizing the e-bike industry by combining high-end features with affordability. This groundbreaking e-bike combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek, modern design, setting a new standard in the e-bike industry.

The Success of the Original GIN X E-Bike

The original GIN X E-Bike set a new standard in the market as an all-purpose premium e-bike available at a budget price only £999. Its success paved the way for the development of the new GIN X E-Bike with an Integrated Display, which promises to be another groundbreaking addition to the GIN E-Bikes lineup.

Innovative Integrated Display – A Game Changer in E-Biking

The GIN X E-Bike’s most prominent feature is its integrated display within the handlebar. This seamless, clutter-free design not only adds to the bike’s futuristic look but also enhances user experience with easy-to-access information and controls.

Unmatched Technical Specifications at an Unbeatable Price

The GIN X E-Bike offers premium features and top-of-the-line components, including:

● Hydraulic ZOOM brakes for superior stopping power.

● A powerful 52V 666 WH Tesla grade battery paired with a 250W BAFANG motor.

● A Shimano Altus derailleur for smooth gear shifting.

● Hybrid anti-puncture tires suitable for both on and off-road adventures.

● An impressive range of up to 150 miles on a single charge (PAS 1-2), thanks to its massive battery capacity.

● A proprietary Battery Management System (BMS) utilizing Tesla-grade battery cells.

Elegant and Robust Design for Comfort and Control

The GIN X E-Bike boasts a modernistic design that doesn’t compromise on durability and comfort. The wide, sturdy handlebars offer enhanced control, making it ideal for both leisure rides and daily commutes.

Cutting-Edge Technology for a Superior Ride

At the heart of the GIN X E-Bike is the advanced technology that powers it. From its efficient 250W Bafang motor to the intelligent display system, every aspect has been designed to offer riders an unparalleled experience.

Comprehensive Showcase Video Released

To highlight these exciting features, GIN E-Bikes has released a detailed showcase video. This video provides a quick yet comprehensive look at the GIN X E-Bike, focusing on its integrated display, robust design, and the futuristic technology that powers it. Viewers can get a firsthand look at what makes the GIN X a leader in the e-bike market. https://youtu.be/NqiLUIvf6Ck

