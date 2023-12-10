Tesla Launches 6-Month Free Supercharging Offer

Tesla Supercharger Offer for End-of-Year Deliveries

In a bid to boost its vehicle deliveries before year's end, Tesla has introduced a new promotional offer, granting six months of complimentary Supercharging to new buyers of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. This initiative follows Tesla's recent move to slash prices on new and low-mileage vehicles in its inventory, signaling a strategy to stimulate demand and clear out stock.

However, potential customers should note the specifics of this Supercharger offer. While the price cuts apply to both newly configured vehicles and those in Tesla’s inventory, the free Supercharging benefit is reserved solely for new orders, excluding used vehicles, business orders, and commercial vehicles like taxis and delivery services.

Eligibility for this offer requires ordering a new Model 3 or Model Y and taking delivery by December 31, 2023. Tesla, however, does not guarantee vehicle availability or delivery by this date and emphasizes that no exceptions will be made for late deliveries.

The offer, linked to the customer’s Tesla Account, is non-transferable and cannot be combined with other Tesla promotions. Additionally, Tesla may revoke the free Supercharging if it detects excessive charging behavior, a clause aimed at preventing abuse and ensuring fair use of Supercharging facilities.

Further enhancing customer experience, Tesla has revamped its Charging webpage, providing detailed information on various charging options, including home charging and Supercharging. This initiative underscores Tesla’s commitment to facilitating the charging process for its users.

