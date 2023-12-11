AO Racing Completes IMSA WeatherTech LMP2 Lineup with Brabham and Quinn

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (December 11, 2023) – The start to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is less than 40 days away, and AO Racing’s new LMP2 entry has locked in the full driver lineup for the No. 99 Oreca. Full-season drivers PJ Hyett and Paul-Loup Chatin will be joined by Matthew Brabham for the endurance events and Alex Quinn will act as the team’s fourth driver in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Racing flows deep in the veins of Matthew Brabham, grandson of three-time Formula One champion Jack Brabham, son of four-time IMSA GTP Champion, and nephew of 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and American Le Mans Series champion David Brabham. The third-generation racer has accrued his own list of accomplishments in professional motorsport, securing three Stadium Super Truck titles in addition to two open-wheel racing titles. Brabham will make his IMSA WeatherTech debut in the 2024 effort, competing in the five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races on the calendar.

“I’ve actually had the pleasure of driving Rexy and also nearly drove Roxy once,” said Brabham. “So to be joining AO on the LMP2 program is an absolute honor and I can’t wait to see what they come up with in terms of the name and livery. I really want to thank PJ and Gunnar so much for having me onboard, I’ve worked with most of the team members before and feel welcomed and at home already. I’ve always wanted to race in IMSA and follow in the footsteps of my Dad Geoff and Uncle David. To finally be given the opportunity to do so is something really special to me and I will be giving everything I have to try and add some history of my own. It’s going to be a challenge so I’m glad to be joining such a great group of people and some great teammates I can really lean on and learn from.”

After finishing second in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in 2023, rising star Alex Quinn will complete AO Racing’s lineup in January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Supporting PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports in the four endurance events on the IMSA calendar, Quinn’s support aided in the team’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship title, momentum he’ll bring to AO Racing’s 2024 endeavors.

“I’m incredibly happy to be joining AO Racing at Daytona,” said Quinn. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of this team, the beginning of their LMP2 journey and that is special for me. I had a great season last year racing with Paul-Loup so it’s great to be back with him and then of course excited to get to work with PJ and Matt for the first time. Daytona is a special place and an incredible event, so I’m focused on doing a good job for the team.’

The season will kick off with the Roar Before the 24 January 19-21 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by the Rolex 24 At Daytona January 24-28.