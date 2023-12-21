Coleman and Telitz Reunite for Michelin Pilot Challenge Effort

DENVER, CO. (December 21, 2023) – Anticipation is building as the countdown to the commencement of the 2023 Michelin Pilot Challenge race season reaches just 30 days. The high-stakes racing action is set to kick off at the renowned Daytona International Speedway, where Todd Coleman Racing, under the expert management of Archangel Motorsports, is poised for another thrilling and competitive year.

The effort will reunite the driver duo of Todd Coleman and Aaron Telitz for a full-season campaign. The team will navigate ten races across North America in the No. 88 eStruxture Data Centers Aston Martin Vantage GT4. This season marks a reunion for the pair, whose last collaboration took place during the 2022 SRO America series.

Having participated in eight of the 11 Michelin Pilot races in 2023, Todd Coleman brings valuable experience from his rookie season, achieving a commendable eighth-place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“Last season was a great learning experience for me in Michelin Pilot Challenge,” said Coleman. “Given we are competing against some of the best GT4 drivers in the world, my expectations were fairly measured last year. This season, we are committed to raising the bar. Working with an experienced group like Archangel Motorsports, with the leadership of sports car racing veteran Mike Johnson really adds to the strength of the program. Aaron Telitz has been a great friend and coach over the years, and I’m excited to bring him back into the fold. We’ll certainly have some fun this season.”

A five-time race winner in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Aaron Telitz joins the team with an impressive track record and extensive knowledge of the circuits featured in the 2024 season. Telitz, who is also racing in his sixth season with Vasser Sullivan Racing, recently closed out the 2023 season with a third-place standing in the GTD class. This will be his first time competing in the Pilot Challenge, the support series for the IMSA WeatherTech championship.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Todd Coleman and Archangel Motorsports in the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in 2024,” said Telitz. “It’s going to be a lot of fun getting to work with Todd again! It’ll be my first try at the GS championship. I know we’ve got our work cut out for us as it’s super competitive with lots of teams and drivers with tons more experience but we’re ready to take on the challenge!”

With a recent successful test session, the team is gearing up for the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway from January 19-21, serving as the inaugural series-wide pre-season test. The official sessions for the Rolex 24 race week will commence on January 24, with the four-hour BMW M Endurance Challenge At Daytona beginning on Friday, January 26, at 1:45 PM ET. For more information and to tune in, please visit imsa.com.

About Todd Coleman Racing

Todd Coleman Racing was founded in 2022, the passion product from entrepreneur Todd Coleman. He began his racing career in 2020, racing at an entry-level before working his way up to the professional ranks. He continued to learn the ropes of the business of motorsport, partnering with championship-winning sports car teams and professional coach/drivers. He founded Todd Coleman Racing as the next step in racing toward his dream; to create his own championship-winning race team.

About eStruxture Data Centers

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.

About Archangel Motorsports

Established by Mike Johnson in 1998, Archangel Motorsports is a championship-winning racing team in IMSA competition. Originally based in Atlanta, the team began with formula cars before transitioning to sports car racing from 2000 to 2004. While creating a legacy in SRPII competition, Archangel Motorsports earned two GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car championships [2000,2001] and a Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona victory [2001]. The fifteen years to follow saw Johnson take to management, spearheading operations, such as Stevenson Motorsports, to four additional championships and a slew of race wins, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Retaking to team ownership in 2020, Johnson brought Archangel Motorsports home to St. Louis, Missouri with its sister company, Victory Raceway.