Magnus Racing Rings in New Season with New Lineup

Just kidding. We’re excited to officially confirm that we’re ready for the new year ahead of us with the announcement of the same driver lineup as last year in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly will continue their run as the three Magnus Racing drivers in all five rounds of the Michelin Endurance Cup, with the legendary mane of Nicki Thiim again joining us for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We already had the WhatsApp chat setup with these drivers, so it seemed easier to continue as is,” said Team Somebody John Potter. “Our goal at Daytona is also the same as last year, move up only one position from the year before. I’m excited to be back with these guys and so much of the same crew and with AMR again!”

“Woooooooooooooooooooooot,” said Andy Lally as his 2024 contract was signed. He continues to hold the record for most consecutive participations in the Rolex 24, with this year marking year 22. He continues to be the winningest active driver at the iconic event with five wins to his name (2001, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016).

Another longtime staple of Magnus Racing, bringing Spencer Pumpelly back was a no-brainer. He’s finished second with us in 2020 and 2022, and we probably couldn’t get rid of him even if we tried. This race will mark Spencer’s sixth Rolex 24 with our merry little band of rebels.

“I’m excited to begin another season with Magnus,” said someone of the Pumpelly family pretending to be Spencer. “We have traditionally started strong at the Rolex 24 where we have finished on the podium three of the last four years. It’s a great team of guys and bringing Nikki back is just frosting on the hair cake.”

Aston Martin factory driver Nicki Thiim wouldn’t be reached for comment, as he was probably too busy getting his hair ready for the exciting new season ahead. Given that his hair likely gives him superpowers, we approve of his priorities.

We feel like our 14th year of racing is the lucky one as we aim to one-up our multiple second-place finishes at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the first race of the season on January 27th and 28th. This year, the Michelin Endurance Cup—the endurance championship within the full season championship—will expand from four races to five, with the addition of the Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joining the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of the Glen, and Petit Le Mans.

The No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 remains our reliable steed, but with some exciting new Evo updates. We have a new livery in store, but it remains under wraps (get it??) for a little longer.