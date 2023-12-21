Forte Racing Confirms Sandy Mitchell for Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and Unveils 2024 Livery

Monrovia, California (Thursday, December 21, 2023) – Forte Racing has confirmed that Lamborghini Factory Driver Sandy Mitchell will join the team for the 2024 ROAR Before the 24 and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona next month at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

Mitchell has a history of success in endurance racing with three Spa 24 Hour class wins. He also won the British GT Championship in 2020 and was the vice champion in 2022. Mitchell was the 2019 Lamborghini World Final vice champion in 2019 and was promoted to factory driver status in 2021. This will be his second Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and his first endeavor with Forte Racing.

“I’m super excited to be joining Forte Racing for Daytona,” Mitchell said. “I’ve competed in this amazing race once before, and I’m thrilled to be back on the grid as the atmosphere and on track action are equally impressive during race weekend. I feel we have a great driver line-up, and from keeping an eye on the team’s progress last season, I think our overall package will be very strong. Can’t wait to meet my teammates and crew, and work towards producing a strong result come race day.”

Forte Racing GTD team manager, Michael Harvey, is looking forward to having a fellow Brit on the team for the first race of the 2024 season saying, “Adding to our driver strength we are thrilled to welcome Lamborghini factory driver Sandy Mitchell to our strong line up of Misha (Goikhberg), Loris (Spinelli) and Devlin (DeFrancesco).”

In addition to the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona driver announcement, Forte Racing is unveiling a unique new car livery for 2024. Designed by graphic design artist Andy Blackmore and team owner Shane Seneviratne, the new livery is sure to garner attention on the grid in the coming season.

Harvey is eager to see the new livery on the track and had this to say. “Excited to bring our “split personality” livery to life starting at Daytona, seems the perfect event as we navigate the Sunny day into the dark night!!”

Forte Racing will kick off the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech GTD season at the ROAR before the 24 with the first practice of the new season on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

*Renderings Courtesy of Andy Blackmore

About Forte Racing (Formerly known as US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing is a Los-Angeles based Motorsport team supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series.

Founded in 2023 and operated by US RaceTronics, the Italian-American team’s GT Daytona title contender is a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3 driven by Pro driver Loris Spinelli and Misha Goikhberg. The ream finished the 2023 season with four top-five finishes in the last five races of the season and included a 2nd-place finish at Indianapolis and a win at the season-finale Petit LeMans. The team finished an impressive rookie season fifth in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship.

The team line-up for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship includes the team’s 2023 Petit LeMans winning driver Goikhberg and Spinelli along with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Devlin DeFrancesco for the five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races.

US RaceTronics (USRT) was founded by Shane Seneviratne in 2005 to compete in the Atlantic Championship, a formula race car series. The team finished 5th in points its first year and continued its success during the succeeding years, ultimately amassing a total of 21 podiums, 7 poles, 5 race wins and finishing 3rd in the 2009 Atlantic Championship. USRT was put on hold after series officials announced the Atlantic Series was put on hiatus.

Seneviratne fully returned to racing in 2015 after receiving an invitation to manage the O’Gara Motorsport entries in the Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North American (LBSTNA) Series. The team won the Team Championship, Dealership Championship, Pro Championship and Amateur Championship that season.

The success of 2015 reignited Seneviratne’s passion for racing and he relaunched US RaceTronics to compete in the 2016 LBSTNA Series. The team has won multiple North American and World Championships and expects to add to their success as they enter their eighth season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Series. The team also competed in 2023 with one car each in the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship and the IMSA VP Challenge and will be expanding their entries in 2024.

For more information on how to become a driver with US RaceTronics, learn more about the Series, or attend a race, visit www.usracetronics.com.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes; Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013.

Most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.