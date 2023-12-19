RacerInk Announces Company Expansion, New Management Appointments Entering 2024

Matthew Weisberg to Serve as Interim CEO While RacerInk Searches For Full-Time Replacement

Ashley Ellsworth (General Manager) and Mary B. Allison (Director of Business Development) Promoted to Management Roles

JUPITER, Florida (December 19, 2023) – RacerInk, a fully customizable apparel company in motorsports, cycling and fishing, has announced a management restructuring that positions the company to continue its significant growth in the 2024 season and beyond.

Matthew Weisberg has assumed the role of RacerInk’s President and CEO on an interim basis. Weisberg, who has served as Chairman since the company’s inception in 2015, now holds the role formerly held by co-founder Cody Ellsworth. Ellsworth remains active as a consultant and advisor for RacerInk. Weisberg has significant experience as an executive and consultant in the tech sector in addition to his leadership at RacerInk.

In addition to the day-to-day duties of RacerInk, Weisberg will lead an executive search for the full-time President and CEO.

“What began as a way to outfit race teams at all levels with custom, professional-quality products has continued to grow and thrive, precisely because we achieve our original objective at the highest level,” Weisberg said. “The quality and professional design, along with fast turnaround times, has made RacerInk a go-to for some of the top teams in the IMSA, SRO and NHRA paddock, as well as partners and fans. While that growth continues, it makes it a prime position for the right fit of our new CEO to manage a fantastic team and product already in place.”

Ashley Ellsworth has been promoted to RacerInk General Manager, responsible for all aspects of operations, manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control, and vendor relations. Beginning as a talented designer and operations manager, Ellsworth has made RacerInk into a top-tier provider using sublimation techniques on apparel over the past eight years of production.

New to a full-time role with the team is Mary B. Allison as Director of Business Development. A motorsports veteran who founded and headed her own PR Agency in Nashville, Allison is responsible for driving revenue, nurturing new partnerships, RacerInk marketing and sales leadership.

Since 2015, RacerInk has been outfitting drivers, crew members and teams with quality apparel, gear and promotional products. The company offers sublimation, embroidery, and screen printing with professional designs and exceptional turnaround time. RacerInk also works within the cycling, motocross and competitive fishing world.

The first appearance for 2024 RacerInk products will come at the IMSA’s famed Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 24-28, and the preceding week’s Roar Before the 24 test days. IMSA teams who place orders by December 28th, 2023 will have products delivered in time for the Roar.