Parker Oil Products joins UNLTD Off-Road Racing as Sponsor of 2024 Parker 400

UNLTD Off-Road Racing is pleased to welcome Parker Oil Products as an official partner of the 2024 Parker 400, returning to Parker, Arizona on January 10-14. Be sure to stop in the Parker Oil Products location in downtown Parker on race week to fill up on diesel and race fuel and all your lubricants for your truck, trailer, and race vehicle.

Parker Oil Products carries unleaded, non-ethanol premium, diesel, and 100 Octane AV fuel at its pumps, as well as a full line of VP Racing Fuels in pails and drums and Fuel Factory F 110 in bulk. Parker Energy, Parker Oil Products’ propane division, is available for propane refills for RVs and BBQ tanks during the event as well. For a full list of available products, visit https://www.parkeroilproducts.com/inventory.

“Parker Oil Products is your one-stop solution for all of your fueling needs for the 2024 Parker 400,” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli. “From quality Marathon gas and diesel at the pump to a great selection of racing fuels and lubricants, they’ve got everything you need to stay powered up all weekend long. We’re excited to have them on board for the event, and we’re sure that we’ll see plenty of racers and fans alike relying on them on race weekend!”

Parker Oil Products opened its doors in 1989 and has been serving Arizona, the Colorado River, and surrounding areas with superior fuels, lubricants, and delivery services. With customer service as our number one priority, we will ensure the best products at the best price possible along with speedy deliveries and of course, courteous drivers and personnel to assist you in any way possible. With our fleet of trucks from tankers to our flatbed and now new oil truck and division we feel confident that we can meet all of our customer’s needs. For more information about Parker Oil Products and additional locations, visit www.parkeroilproducts.com.

The Parker 400 Off-Road Race is the first of three events on the 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing series calendar. As with all UNLTD Off-Road Racing events, the excitement kicks off with a Desert Clean-Up, Poker Run, and two days of pre-running, followed by a downtown experience for tech and contingency, qualifying for premier classes, and two full days of racing, including youth events for the future stars of the sport.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.