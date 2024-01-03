AMS BUILDING NEW GATEHOUSES TO WELCOME RACE FANS AND EVENT GUESTS

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 3, 2024) – Race fans will find all-new entryways to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s grandstands at this year’s Ambetter Health 400.

The speedway is constructing three brand new gatehouses to service its Johnson, Champions, and Earnhardt grandstands. These new entrances mix fresh, eye-catching architecture with an intelligent design that will expedite guests’ entry to the grandstands.

“Whether it’s reconfiguring our track to give us the hottest racing on the NASCAR circuit, adding to the fan entertainment throughout the weekend, or upgrading our fan amenities, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “These new gatehouses are just another example of that. They’re going to look great and, most importantly, get our fans into the facility quicker so they can spend more time enjoying themselves.”

The designs of the new entrances are inspired by the rustic yet modern look utilized by the speedway’s Bootlegger’s Bar. Since it was installed in 2020, the massive 360-degree bar and social space has been a hit among race fans and guests of other events at the speedway such as Monster Jam. Much like Bootlegger’s, the new gatehouses at AMS will benefit attendees of a variety of events held at the speedway.

Three new structures are being built to greet fans: Gate 12, servicing the Earnhardt and Champions Grandstands; Gate 14, used to enter the Johnson and Champions Grandstands; and Gate 13, the main entryway to the facility from the AMS Fan Zone during NASCAR weekends.

The new gatehouses will be ready to welcome guests to the speedway in time for Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

