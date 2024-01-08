Jake Finch Returns to Venturini Motorsports for Expanded ARCA Menards Series Schedule in 2024

CONCORD, N.C.: Venturini Motorsports, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship team, confirmed today the return of rising phenom Jake Finch to the organization for an expanded 2024 ARCA Menards Series schedule beginning with this year’s season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024.

The avid racer will expand his ARCA Menards Series platform schedule this season to include competing in both the premier ARCA Menards Series and select races in the ARCA Menards Series West for Venturini Motorsports.

“I am super excited to be back at Venturini Motorsports in 2024 and to be able to work with Shannon (Rursch), Kevin (Reed Jr.) and the rest of the Venturini Motorsports group again,” said Finch.

“We had some strong performances last year, and being able to win at Dover Motor Speedway was a huge step for me, but I have a lot to learn and things to get better at. With the support of my team though, I am eager to continue to learn and deliver more results this year.”

In addition to Daytona, Finch will pilot a Venturini Motorsports Toyota Camry in the premier ARCA Menards Series at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (April 20), Kansas Speedway (May 4), Salem (Ind.) Speedway (July 27), Michigan International Speedway (August 16) and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (September 13).

The 18-year-old is also currently scheduled to compete in three ARCA Menards Series West races launching at Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway (March 30), followed by Portland International Raceway (May 31) and the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (November 8).

Venturini Motorsports co-owner and team principal Billy Venturini expressed his excitement about welcoming back Finch to the team’s lineup.

“Jake is a wonderful kid,” said Venturini. “I love him. He comes from a storied family and background. James Finch came to us and we knew it was a great fit. I have a lot of respect for James, and for him to trust us with the development of his son was an honor.

“I feel like Venturini Motorsports is where Jake is most at home, and he fits with the program. We expect good things for him this season.”

2023 ARCA championship crew chief Shannon Rursch will oversee Finch’s slate.

For Rursch, the opportunity to continue to work with Finch brings back memories. In 2009, Rursch was a part of the Finch family’s race team, Phoenix Racing, and celebrated the team’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway. Phoenix Racing was owned by Finch’s father, James, a predominant figure in the Motorsports industry for decades.

“I feel good, I am optimistic,” added Rursch. “I feel like I can continue to make a difference working with Jake. We won at Dover Motor Speedway last year and I certainly plan on improving our success. I get along great with him.

“We have a really good group of people and I think we can accomplish whatever we can set our minds to. We can achieve whatever goals we set.”

In his third ARCA Menards Series East start, Finch powered to a dominating victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway in the General Tire 125, leading a whopping 89 of the race’s 127 laps. Finch withstood an overtime ARCA East restart to edge Landen Lewis for his first career ARCA victory, edging his fellow competitor by 0.164 seconds.

In addition to his inaugural ARCA triumph, Finch raced in six ARCA Menards Series premier races last season with two top-five, five top-10s and six top-12 efforts.

“We got the win in Dover with Jake and that was a breakthrough race in his career,” added Venturini. “I feel like his ceiling is high we just need to get him where he is comfortable and compete as he did at Dover this season.

“I think Daytona will be a learning curve, but I think he can get results. I expect him to be better at Talladega. He is going back to some intermediate tracks for the second time, which will be beneficial, and I expect him to compete for wins on the short tracks. His schedule is a nice balance and he will keep our team in the spotlight.”

Finch will utilize the upcoming preseason test at Daytona International Speedway from January 12 – 13 to adequately prepare him for his ARCA Menards Series debut at the “World Center of Racing.”

“With the success of Venturini Motorsports at the superspeedways, I believe we can come out swinging at Daytona and hopefully put our Phoenix Construction Toyota and our family back in Victory Lane,” sounded Finch.

Additional announcements related to Venturini Motorsports 2024 ARCA Menards Series programs are forthcoming.

About Venturini Motorsports:

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) is a highly touted fixture in the ARCA Racing Series, having claimed 99 ARCA victories and, most recently, the 2023 ARCA Championship and 2023 ARCA West Championships. The Concord, N.C.-based VMS is an official Toyota Racing Development team and is considered one of the early pioneers in NASCAR driver development programs.

VMS has gone onto assist many of the sports’ top driver prospects in pursuit of making it to the highest levels of stock car racing.

The growing list of drivers racing today in one of NASCAR’s top three touring series includes current Toyota drivers Christopher Bell, Chandler Smith, Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, John Hunter Nemechek and Dean Thompson.

VMS Alumni also include Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Harrison Burton, William Byron, Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Erik Jones, Jesse Love, Zane Smith and Daniel Suárez.