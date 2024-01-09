JRM to Commemorate Jarrett’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

Allgaier and No. 7 Team Kick Off Jarrett’s Silver Celebration with Special Paint Scheme

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 9, 2024) – JR Motorsports today announced that driver Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team will commemorate partner Jarrett’s 25th anniversary with a special paint scheme in two of its six primary events in 2024. Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro will feature the silver anniversary livery in races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Feb. 24) and Martinsville Speedway (Nov. 2).

A leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, the Orrville, Ohio-based Jarrett, was founded in 1999 by CEO and President Mike Jarrett. It has since expanded its warehousing capacity in addition to opening offices in New York and North Carolina.

“It’s definitely awesome to have this opportunity to help Jarrett celebrate their 25th anniversary in such a cool way and to be able to run this great looking Camaro in both Atlanta and Martinsville,” said Allgaier. “Getting to know everyone at Jarrett over the last couple of seasons and to have them not only return to JRM for 2024, but come on board our No. 7 is definitely special.”

Jarrett manages end-to-end supply chains for domestic and international companies in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, chemicals and retail.

“I am excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and world class service to our customers,” said CEO and President Mike Jarrett. “This significant milestone underscores our dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and value to our clients, partners and key stakeholders.

“As we reflect upon our journey, I would like to express heartfelt gratitude to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication. As part of our 25th anniversary, we look forward to our partnership with Justin Allgaier and the JR Motorsports team in 2024, and to seeing this special 25th anniversary scheme hit the track, beginning in Atlanta.”

In addition to its 25th anniversary scheme, Jarrett’s standard design will be featured in events at Martinsville Speedway (April 6), Dover International Speedway (April 27), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 20) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 12).

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is an award-winning 3PL supply chain partner with operations in Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and Fleet services. Founded in 1999, Jarrett headquarters is located in Orrville, Ohio and has client service offices in New York and North Carolina. The company’s eight core values include: Courage, Character, Civic Responsibility, Excellence, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Respect, Fairness and Compassion. Jarrett’s vision is to be a market leader in the supply chain industry by delivering world-class service to clients while staying true to family-owned values. For more information, visit www.gojarrett.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.