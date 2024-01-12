CELSIUS and Kaulig Racing Continue Partnership for the 2024 Season

CELSIUS to serve as primary partner with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger

Lexington, N.C. (January 12, 2023) – Kaulig Racing and CELSIUS Essential Energy™ announce their continued partnership for the 2024 NASCAR season.

CELSIUS will remain the Official Energy Drink Partner of Kaulig Racing, as it has since 2021, and will serve as the primary partner in multiple races with AJ Allmendinger across both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

CELSIUS continues to provide Kaulig Racing with Essential Energy™ to fuel the team and its drivers both on and off the track. A disruptor in the rapidly growing performance energy space, CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with proven, premium ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

“CELSIUS has always been important to everyone at Kaulig Racing,” said team president, Chris Rice. “We encourage all our employees to take time for their health and fitness, and having a long-time partner that not only encourages the same, but aids our employees in doing so, is awesome. It means a lot to us to continue this partnership as we go into our ninth season with CELSIUS.”

In 2023, Allmendinger earned CELSIUS their first wins as a primary partner in both the NXS at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and the NCS at the Charlotte ROVAL.

“I’m excited about our continued partnership with CELSIUS,” said Allmendinger. “To see the growth of CELSIUS, even since I joined the team in 2019, has been really special. CELSIUS is the go-to energy drink for my team and I, and it was definitely fun to have it as part of our victory lane celebrations last season. We’re going to have a fun season as this brand continues to grow, and I look forward to representing them on and off the track.”

Allmendinger will enter the 66th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 16 CELSIUS Camaro ZL1. The remainder of CELSIUS’ schedule as a primary partner in both the NCS and NXS will be announced at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.