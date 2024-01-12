SUNNYD® Aligns With Josh Berry

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (Jan. 12, 2024) – SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, is continuing its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing by sponsoring Josh Berry and the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team in 2024.

Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will kick off Berry’s rookie-of-the-year campaign by sponsoring him in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Feb. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and in the 66th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Following those two races, each of which will be broadcast live on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, SUNNYD will return to the No. 4 Ford Mustang as the primary sponsor for multiple races. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Berry’s firesuit.

“The 2024 season marks SUNNYD’s ninth consecutive year as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series and we’re excited to align with Josh Berry and Stewart-Haas Racing right out of the gate with the Clash and Daytona 500,” said Henk Hartong, Chairman, SUNNYD. “We’re grateful to our fans and customers for their loyal support of SUNNYD and what can be considered the best paint scheme on the track. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Stewart-Haas and the No. 4 car and splashing SUNNYD on Josh in victory lane.”

Berry comes to Stewart-Haas from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he was a five-time race winner. The 33-year-old racer from Hendersonville, Tennessee, earned his spot in the Xfinity Series by dominating Late Model racing across a variety of grassroots series, winning the 2017 CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship and then the 2020 NASCAR Weekly Racing Series championship.

“It’s a privilege to drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas and to represent an existing partner in SUNNYD, which brings an added sense of pride,” Berry said. “It’s an excellent opportunity and I’m incredibly grateful for it.”

In just 95 career Xfinity Series starts, Berry finished among the top-10 in more than half his races. Those exploits made him the go-to solution for Cup Series teams in need of an interim driver. Berry made 12 Cup Series starts spread across three different teams, with his best effort being an impressive second-place drive on April 2, 2023 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway while subbing for the injured Chase Elliott.

“It’s been very meaningful to get some opportunities in the Cup Series,” Berry said. “I’m proud of how they went, but I’m proud to drive a Cup car that’s got my name on it.”

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company:

Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, and acquired the SUNNYD brand from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SUNNYD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.