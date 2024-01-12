Stefan Parsons joins Henderson Motorsports for 2024 Truck Series campaign

Stefan Parsons will be competing for Henderson Motorsports throughout the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 25-year-old Parsons from Cornelius, North Carolina, is coming off an 18-race campaign between the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series divisions, where he competed for five organizations. Throughout the 18-race campaign, he logged in three top-20 results, all occurring in the Xfinity circuit. In the Truck Series, he made two starts for Young’s Motorsports before competing for Rackley W.A.R. in the 2023 finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Parsons, who is the son of former NASCAR competitor Phil Parsons and the nephew of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons, has made 65 career starts in the Xfinity Series and 11 in the Truck Series to date. His best result is an eighth-place finish achieved at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022 in the Xfinity circuit with Alpha Prime Racing. His best result in the Truck circuit is a 17th-place run at Bristol in 2018 with Premium Motorsports.

Meanwhile, Henderson Motorsports is coming off a nine-race campaign throughout the 2023 Truck Series season. Parker Kligerman, who won two races with the team (Talladega Superspeedway in 2017 and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022), made eight starts while Sean Hingorani, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West champion, made his Truck debut during the finale at Phoenix. Kligerman recorded the team’s best result of the season in the form of a ninth-place run at Talladega in October.

With Parsons commencing his 2024 Truck season behind the wheel of Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 entry at Daytona International Speedway in February, the remainder of his schedule remains to be determined.

NEWS:

I’m so excited for the opportunity to drive the Henderson Motorsports No. 75 @TeamChevy this season in the @NASCAR_Trucks. I’m looking forward to representing @FoodCountryUSA and so many other great organizations in our quest for 🏁. Can’t wait to get to work @DAYTONA! pic.twitter.com/E4r6kcj36j — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons_) January 12, 2024

Parsons’ 2024 Craftsman Truck Series campaign with Henderson Motorsports is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway for the Fresh From Florida 250. The event is scheduled to occur on February 16 and air at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.