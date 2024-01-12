Stefan Parsons to Pilot No. 75 Chevrolet for Henderson Motorsports in 2024

Team to run partial schedule beginning with Daytona Season Opener

ABINGDON, Va. (January 12, 2024) – Henderson Motorsports announced today that Stefan Parsons will race a partial schedule aboard the No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet Silverado for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) campaign. The Abingdon, Va., team will once again be led by veteran crew chief Chris Carrier.

Henderson Motorsports has fielded entries in all three of NASCAR’s National Series and the ARCA Menards Series with victories in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) and NCTS. The team’s most recent NCTS win came with driver Parker Kligerman at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022.

“We’re excited to welcome Stefan Parsons, a young talented racer, to our family,” said Don Henderson, co-owner of Henderson Motorsports. “Stefan has done a fantastic job with his previous opportunities, and we’re honored to provide him an opportunity to drive the No. 75 Chevrolet this season. We’re also grateful for our friendship and continued working relationship with Parker Kligerman. Parker has shined during some of our best moments and memories in racing. He has become family to us and we look forward to the opportunity to work with him again in the future.”

Parsons, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) star and current NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Phil Parsons and nephew of the late Benny Parsons, has competed in both the NCTS and NXS since 2018.

He made his NCTS debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in August 2018 driving for Premium Motorsports. His NXS debut came at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019 for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Parsons had a breakout NXS season in 2022 driving the No. 45 Chevrolet part-time for Alpha Prime Racing. Strong runs at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway caught the attention of race teams across the industry.

“The opportunity to drive the No. 75 Chevrolet for the Henderson family and Food Country USA is truly special,” said Parsons. “The Henderson family has a lot of history in motorsports. They have done it their way and done it successfully. Chris Carrier has done an incredible job building race-winning trucks for many years. I am excited to write my own chapter in the Henderson Motorsports story, beginning at Daytona in February.”

The Fresh from Florida 250 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FS1 on Friday, February 16, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 23 NCTS races on the 2024 schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Food Country USA, owned and operated by the Henderson family will return as an anchor partner. Additional sponsorship details for the 2024 season will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Food Country USA, please visit www.FoodCountryUSAInc.com.