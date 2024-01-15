Debuting Schemes for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season

As the 2024 Cup Series season gears up, it heralds the advent of several new, captivating schemes. Teams are unwrapping these innovative designs that top Cup drivers will wield in their quest for race victories and championship contention. Meticulously selected by organizations within the Ford and Toyota camps, these schemes will grace the new bodies of the Dark Horse Mustang and Toyota Camry XSE as they make their mark in the Cup competition.

This list, featuring choices from esteemed teams such as RFK Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, Trackhouse Racing, and Spire Motorsports, is set to expand as the season’s start draws near.

No. 1 – Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain’s race car for 2024 will not be short of sponsors, with a multitude of primary partners set to feature on the No. 1 car. Moose Fraternity will make their presence felt in four races, details of which will be announced later. Other prime partners include Jockey, Busch Light, Worldwide Express, and Kubota.

No. 5 – Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson will carry the colors of Valvoline and HendrickCars.com into the 2024 season. Fans can look forward to a brand new scheme from Valvoline, expected to be unveiled at races in Phoenix, Sonoma, and Chicago.

No. 6 – Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car will sport a fresh Fastenal Body Guard scheme during the spring race at Martinsville. This scheme will grace the track once more at the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis.

No. 9 – Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott fans are in for an exciting season with multiple new schemes produced this year. NAPA will remain his primary partner for 26 races, with UniFirst and LLumar featuring in five and two races, respectively. Hooters make a return for three races, with Kelley Blue Book set to feature in Phoenix in March and Talladega in October.

No. 17 – Chris Buescher

Fastenal will once again team up with Chris Buescher in 2024, and they will debut a new scheme in line with Ford’s release of the new Mustang body.

No. 24 – William Byron

William Byron will continue his partnership with Liberty University in 2024 for 12 races. New schemes from Axalta and Raptor are on the cards, with Valvoline launching a new scheme at Nashville, expected to feature in the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

No. 43 – Erik Jones

Erik Jones welcomes AdventHealth as a new primary partner for six events in 2024, starting with the Daytona 500. AdventHealth will also sponsor Jimmie Johnson at Texas, Charlotte, and Kansas (spring race).

No. 48 – Alex Bowman

The 2024 season sees Alex Bowman debuting a new digital camouflage scheme, with Ally returning as his primary partner for the full season.

No. 60 – David Ragan

David Ragan joins RFK Racing with BuildSubmarines.com as his primary partner and is set to kick-start their partnership at the Daytona 500.

No. 71 – Zane Smith

Zane Smith’s rookie season will be decked in the colors of WeatherTech for the season-opening Daytona 500.

Final Thoughts

As we approach the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, the excitement builds up, not only for the races but for the innovative and captivating schemes that will debut this year. These new designs are much more than aesthetics; they represent partnerships, strategies, and a commitment to performance. It’s also worth noting that these schemes will make their mark in the burgeoning world of online sports betting, offering fans another layer of engagement with their favorite sport.

With every new announcement, the anticipation grows, painting a promising picture of the season to come. As fans and enthusiasts, there’s no better time to gear up, place your bets wisely, and get ready for an exhilarating ride.