OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN UNVEILS NEW DATE AND VENUE FOR 2024, HEADING FOR IRWINDALE SPEEDWAY

IRWINDALE, CALIFORNIA (January 15, 2024) – Davey Hamilton Jr. has officially shared updates on the second annual Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown, revealing an exciting new location and date for 2024. Scheduled from November 22-24, 2024, at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California, this year’s Open Wheel Showdown promises to deliver thrilling action on the half-mile progressively banked oval.

The weekend’s lineup will consist of Super Modifieds, National Midgets, and, of course, the Winged Pavement Sprint Cars. Once again, the winner of the National Midget main event will receive $10,000 and the Sprint Car winner will take home $50,000. Hamilton also announced his team is working hard to ensure all teams who do not advance to the A-main will still receive prize money, with the complete purse breakdown set to be unveiled soon.

The shift in date to a Friday through Sunday format strategically positions the event between the USAC National Midget Series West Coast Swing and the renowned annual Turkey Night Grand Prix, offering fans a week filled with diverse open-wheel racing.

Irwindale Speedway, renowned for hosting numerous USAC National and Western States Midget Series events, will witness the return of National Midgets to its racy ½ mile progressive-banked oval, a sight unseen since the 2011 Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Midgets have left an indelible mark on the speedway’s 25-year history, with the late Dave Steele clinching the victory in the inaugural event in March 1999, marking the opening of Irwindale Speedway with a USAC Western States Midget triumph. The upcoming Open Wheel Showdown also marks the revival of winged sprint cars at Irwindale Speedway, absent since 2019 when Bobby Santos III secured a King of the Wing event on November 10.

The commencement of the entry process for the 2024 Open Wheel Showdown is scheduled for February 1. Teams are encouraged to promptly submit their entries as sprint car entries are limited to 65, owing to pit constraints. Sales for RV spots will also begin on February 1, while ticket sales will be made available closer to the event.

Expressing his excitement about the venue change, Davey Hamilton Jr. stated, “I am thrilled to bring the Open Wheel Showdown to Irwindale Speedway, ensuring great racing and an exceptional fan experience. After an incredible debut last year, we are upping the ante with an expanded purse in 2024. A heartfelt thank you to Tim and everyone at Irwindale Speedway for making this possible.”

For further details on the second annual Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown or to submit an official entry for this year’s event, visit www.openwheelshowdown.com. Entry opens on February 1st