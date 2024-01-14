Conner McMullen Wins 2024 Parker 400 Unlimited Race

After a dramatic final-lap shake-up, Conner McMullen declared the return of Class 1 in a big way in the Parker 400 Unlimited Race, the opening round of the 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series season. McMullen worked his way up from seventh place in qualifying to hang tough with top qualifier Justin Lofton and his 4WD Unlimited Truck all day, and capitalized on an unlucky break for Lofton just miles from the finish line to score a statement overall victory for UNLTD’s premier open-wheel class.

Lofton, Cole Potts, and McMullen were the clear-cut front-runners early in the day, with the two 4WD Unlimited Truck racers surprisingly nipped on corrected time by McMullen’s Class 1 car at the conclusion of the first lap. That battle would last through the second lap, until Potts made an extended stay in the pits with driveshaft issues that took him out of the battle for the overall.

From there, it was up to Lofton to keep it together. He had a three-minute advantage on McMullen going into the final lap, and both were well clear of Adam Householder, who himself had plenty of cushion on anyone nearby. Then, with less than 15 miles to get to the finish line, heartbreak: Lofton’s truck came to a halt as McMullen continued to move, making the pass for the lead just before 4PM local time.

The Unlimited Truck SPEC battle was every bit as intense as the fight for the overall win, with Jergensen and Davis on top of each other for much of the race, but it had last-lap attrition of its own to cut it short. Jergensen was scored the leader on corrected time after the first lap, but Davis was 12 seconds faster after the second. They’d stay closely matched until Jergensen stopped just short of halfway on the final lap; he’d face an extended delay that would drop him to 10th in class.

Davis would carry on to take not only the class victory, but also a new Chevrolet 525RLB race engine from Auto-Nation Chevrolet. He would also earn second place overall, as he had almost 12 minutes on Householder on corrected time. Class 1 runner-up Mario Fuentes Zaragoza and fellow Unlimited Truck SPEC podium finishers Brent Fox and Jack Olliges were the remaining drivers to complete three laps of the 142-mile course in under seven hours.

Unlimited Race results from the 2024 Parker 400 were as follows:

#140 Conner McMullen, 6:36:02.603 #285 Justin Davis, 6:41:13.703 #24 Adam Householder, 6:53:10.242 #179 Mario Fuentes Zaragoza, 6:53:55.255 #282 Brent Fox, 6:54:58.861 #227 Jack Olliges, 6:59:16.704 #L53 Wade Porter, 7:04:38.960 #129 Madix Bailey, 7:19:08.517 #91 Alexander Wacker, 7:24:03.238 #267 Bret Jeffers, 7:28:27.756

To see full results from the 2024 Parker 400, visit www.unlimitedoffroadracing.com/live.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.