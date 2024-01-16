Newly Expanded WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 Team Set for 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Beginning with Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona

(BROWNSBURG, Indiana.) January 16, 2024 —Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) will make the team’s multi-car debut as the factory outfit for the duo of Acura ARX-06 GTP entries this weekend at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 event. The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season kicks off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend which is comprised of three days on-track with six testing sessions for the GTP field. The weekend concludes with the traditional qualifying format of a single 15-minute session in an effort to collect pole position honors for the 62nd Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

As a newly expanded two-car team, WTRAndretti’s stable features a stout roster of drivers in each Acura ARX-06 GTP entry. The No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 will continue to bolster the iconic blue and black livery alongside tenured WTRAndretti partner Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA. The No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 will feature a bold red and black scheme with DEX Imaging as the primary partner.

Returning to the No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP lineup are Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque as the full season drivers. Taylor and Albuquerque will be joined by 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona teammate and reigning World Endurance Championship Hypercar Champion, Brendon Hartley, as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) driver for 2024. Rounding out the roster of drivers for the No. 10 Acura ARX-06 is 2022 Indianapolis 500 Winner and newly announced NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver for Andretti Global, Marcus Ericsson.

Joining the WTRAndretti team for 2024 is the No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP entry. Piloting the new No. 40 Acura ARX-06 GTP entry includes 2023 IMEC driver for WTRAndretti, Louis Delétraz, and the return of Jordan Taylor to the family team as the full-time drivers. In addition to Delétraz and Taylor for the No. 40 stable, Andretti Global NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Colton Herta, is set for the IMEC events throughout the upcoming IMSA season. Entering his first Rolex 24 At Daytona, Formula One Champion, Jenson Button, completes the No. 40 Acura ARX-06 lineup as Button reunites with his NASCAR Garage 56 Driver Coach, Taylor, to add another accolade to his extensive racing resume.

Action for the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend will begin with the first on-track session at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, January 19th at 11 a.m. ET. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 concludes with qualifying set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21st, broadcast on Peacock. Green flag for the 62nd Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona will fly at 1:40 p.m. ET with NBC and Peacock providing flag-to-flag coverage on its’ family of networks.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti: “This year is a totally different year for this team because we’ve always only run one car. We’ve always wanted to run two and now we have the opportunity to do that. It’s made everybody really excited internally that we can now go compete against the big teams with two cars. We just have to do the best job in executing everything. I feel really good about the people we have hired and our existing people that we’ve had for a while – everybody seems very motivated. Having a two-car factory program, you really are now racing the whole field. I’m really looking forward to Daytona. I want to thank Acura, HRC, Konica Minolta, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge for their continued support as our team grows and goes for the win.”

No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Drivers (Key Partner: Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA)

Ricky Taylor, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “Everyone at WTRAndretti, Acura, HRC, and Oreca did an amazing job in year one to develop a brand-new race winning car, we beat the others in the development race to win on debut. This year returning to Daytona everyone has had a full season to learn about their cars and try to catch up. We cannot assume that we will have that same advantage coming in this year and we have also been working hard to maintain the edge. We will have to execute on our plan perfectly to beat the others this year without any mistakes. The team has been working tirelessly in the offseason to prepare for the Rolex 24 this year. Having a second car as an ally will be a fantastic tool not only in the lead up to the event when further developing the car, but also on track during the race strategically. A WTRAndretti team win is the most important thing this year.”

Filipe Albuquerque, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “And just like that, we are starting a new season. As always, we’re very motivated to go for another Daytona win. Daytona is always special, especially now with the Roar. There’s lots of new additions, new things going on, even entering the second year of GTP. A lot of new things going on at WTRAndretti, so looking forward to working with the whole team. We have a lot of drivers, a lot of people, a lot of big changes in the team. The Roar is going to be getting used to everybody around and fine-tuning the cars as always. The excitement is always big and being united with everybody is just awesome.”

Brendon Hartley, 2024 Endurance Co-Driver: “I’m excited to be back at Daytona with WTRAndretti. It’s a great crew of drivers across both cars and believe we have a crew and car that can give us a shot at victory. First priority will be getting everyone comfortable and the car in window at the Roar. I’m sure the team will roll the car off in good shape but there is always something to fine tune and also make sure we are prepared for everything the Rolex 24 at Daytona throws at us.”

Marcus Ericsson, 2024 Rolex 24 Co-Driver: “It’s very exciting to be back at Daytona again following the holidays. It’s been a lot of preparation and focus on this year’s Daytona and everything starts with the Roar. I know that Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, HRC and Acura have done a lot of work and preparations, so have we as drivers in the team as well. Excited to hit the track again and start working, start preparing for the big race.”

No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Drivers (Key Partner: DEX Imaging)

Louis Delétraz, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “The Roar and Rolex 24 are such iconic events, and I can’t wait to get started. It will be the start of my first full-time GTP IMSA campaign with WTRAndretti which is exciting. As a team, we now have two Acura ARX-06 GTPs, we can work together and it’ll make us stronger. It also brings a lot of new things which we worked on during the off season to be as ready as possible. We have an amazing lineup; an amazing team and we are all determined to start the season on a high!”

Jordan Taylor, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “Daytona is my favorite event of the year. We’ve been prepping for a few months now through the off season and the buildup to the event is always exciting. We had some good days of testing in December and followed that up with some time in the simulator, so I feel like we are as prepared as we can be coming into the event. There is still a lot for us to learn, coming in for the first time as a two-car team, but everyone at WTRAndretti, Acura and HRC have been working well together to maximize what we have. We have an amazing group of people, so I can’t wait to get there and get started.”

Colton Herta, 2024 Endurance Co-Driver: “Daytona’s always an amazing event to kick off the year of racing, and this year should be no different! I’m really looking forward at the chance to go for an overall win at this year’s race. It’s been great to work with the WTRAndretti team and teammates so far and am really looking forward to more of it.”

Jenson Button, 2024 Rolex 24 Co-Driver: “After a good couple of days with Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti testing at Daytona and a really useful simulator day, I feel ready to take on the Roar. This 24-hour race is one that I’ve wanted to do my whole racing career. So, finally, the opportunity has come with such an iconic team. A team that has fought for victory many times over the years and won on multiple occasions here at the Rolex 24. Hopefully after a few good days at the Roar, a good qualifying session, we can be in good shape for the ‘Big One’. The rapport in the team is great. Eight drivers racing for WTRAndretti in the top category of GTP, that’s a big deal! And what’s great is we all come from different backgrounds, but we all get along really well and the team atmosphere is really good. Looking forward to putting that into practice this week.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Acura, Honda Racing Corporation US (HRC), Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.