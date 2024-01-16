WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Team Ready for 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD Class Debut

(BROWNSBURG, Indiana.) January 16, 2024 — Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) heads to Daytona International Speedway to begin the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with a new full-time entry in the GTD class. The No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team will make its’ debut with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 as part of the newly WTRAndretti expanded fleet alongside a factory two-car Acura ARX-06 effort. Dressing the No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 will be the sharp design of black and red of WTRAndretti partner, DEX Imaging.

Familiar faces of the WTRAndretti family of drivers and Lamborghini Squadra Corse are reigning Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America PRO Champions Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal who will handle the full season driving duties for the No. 45 team. Rookie Graham Doyle will make his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut as the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup driver while Ashton Harrison will return for her second Rolex 24 At Daytona to round out the driver lineup behind the wheel.

Action for the Roar Before the Rolex 24 weekend will begin with the first on-track session on Friday, January 19th at 11 a.m. ET. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 will conclude with qualifying set for 1:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 21st, broadcast on Peacock. Green flag for the 62nd Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona will fly at 1:40 p.m. ET with NBC and Peacock providing flag-to-flag coverage on its’ family of networks.

Wayne Taylor, Team Principal, WTRAndretti: “This year is a totally different year for this team because we’ve always run one car, now we have three including GTD. Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal, who have been with us for a while now and have won many races with us in Lamborghini Super Trofeo series, will do the full championship. An exciting part is adding Graham Doyle, only 17-years-old, never driven anything in life before getting into a 600 horsepower Lamborghini and winning races last year, and then coming on board for the long-distance races in IMEC this year. Ashton Harrison who has been with us for about four to five years now, will get her second chance at a Rolex this year. I think we have a strong lineup across the team and contend for the win. I want to thank DEX Imaging for their continued support as well as Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.”

No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

Kyle Marcelli, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “IMSA is thriving right now. We are seeing maximum capacity grids filled with the best teams, drivers, and manufacturers. A whopping 36 cars combined in GTD and GTD Pro, wow! This race will be more difficult than ever to win, but, with so much that can and will happen in 24 hours of racing, it’s everyone’s race to win and everyone’s race to lose. WTRAndretti is one of the best in the business and have been working tirelessly to prepare. I’m very confident in our entry and with that, I’m also very excited to kick off the 2024 season. There’s a lot of positive energy inside WTRAndretti right now, we are all eager to get going.”

Danny Formal, 2024 Full Season Co-Driver: “2024 is upon us and the dream about to begin. To be a part of WTRAndretti and start the season off at the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, it’s a dream come true. I’ve been in the Lamborghini family now for a couple years and so excited to start my career in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a GTD. Super grateful for Wayne, Travis, and DEX Imaging for this opportunity. Super excited to share the car with Kyle Marcelli, Graham Doyle, and Ashton Harrison. I think we have a great team in WTRAndretti. Excited to get going and hope we have a great qualifying – I know it’s a 24-hour race, but these races have become a 24-hour sprint.”

Graham Doyle, 2024 Endurance Co-Driver: “It’s truly hard for me to put into words how excited I am to get to Daytona for both the Roar and especially the Rolex 24 At Daytona. This race has always been special to me, and I cannot wait to participate and be a part of it with such a great team in WTRAndretti. Working as a team at the December test and at the Roar, I believe we are truly going to be able to make strides in our setup of the car and as a team to set ourselves up as a candidate to hopefully do well come race day.”

Ashton Harrison, 2024 Rolex 24 Co-Driver: “The WTRAndretti team has so much experience and success at the Rolex, it’s benefited us in the GTD program. We’ve been able to get straight to business and focus on the key items that help us to dial in our Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2. With this only being my second attempt at a Rolex, I’m looking forward to continuing to gain experience and work together with my teammates for the overall goal to win a Rolex. For me personally, I want to become the first woman to win the Rolex 24 which is a task all in itself. There is something about the Rolex that sticks with you all season, rather if you win or lose, you learn something new every lap.”

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.