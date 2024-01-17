BRAZILIAN ARTIST CREATES ONE-OF-A-KIND HELMET FOR FELIPE NASR

Artist Adonis Alcici Creates Exclusive Helmet for Felipe Nasr 24 Hours of Daytona

Daytona, FL – Brazilian artist Adonis Alcici has once again partnered with renowned racecar driver Felipe Nasr to design a unique helmet for the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona race. As one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, the duo aims to combine art and racing in this special collaboration.

Known for his innovative and captivating artwork, Adonis Alcici brings the world of motorsports alive with his creative vision. Working closely with Felipe Nasr, Alcici has crafted a striking helmet that represents Nasr’s racing identity mixed with art that captures the essence of speed, power, and passion. The helmet is a continuation of Nasr’s Porsche 963, the design’s livery is inspired by and incorporates the vibrant red of the car, mixed with Alcici’s signature lines.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with Felipe again, after designing his helmet for Porsche at the 24th of le Mans in 2023, I’m eager to share this experience with him again,” Adonis Alcici, Brazilian Automotive Artist said. “The automotive community is universal, we all have deep admiration for the power of being behind the wheel. Speed and adrenaline move me, and each brush stroke I make.”

Adonis Alcici’s collaboration with Felipe Nasr has garnered attention from both the art and racing communities before when Alcici created the ArtHelmet for Nasr’s drive for Porsche at Le Mans in 2023. This project’s fusion of art and motorsports continues to create buzz and generate excitement among fans and enthusiasts. The unique helmet design is expected to become a conversation piece and symbolize the airflow and wind, giving the feeling of speed.

The 24 Hours of Daytona race, organized by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), brings together some of the most skilled drivers worldwide. The race tests the endurance and skill of the participants, making it a thrilling event for both drivers and spectators. Felipe Nasr, a former Formula One driver and IMSA champion, is set to make a mark with his one-of-a-kind helmet design.

“I’m extremely happy to collaborate with Brazilian artist Adonis Alcici once again, this time on the iconic 24 hours of Daytona. We are creating together a unique piece which evokes my passion for racing, speed and identity,” said Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport driver, 2 times IMSA champion and Daytona 24h winner. “Adonis also became a great friend and I really admire the way he translates his art into something special. I’m looking forward to seeing this art helmet at full speed and hopefully stepping into victory lane.”

Fans will be able to witness Felipe Nasr’s extraordinary helmet design in action during the 24 Hours of Daytona race. The event will be broadcast live, allowing viewers around the world to admire the artistic masterpiece and witness Nasr’s incredible racing skills.

For more information about Brazilian artist Adonis Alcici and his collaboration with Felipe Nasr, please visit https://www.adonisalcici.com.br/. Please see here for photos.

About Adonis Alcici

Adonis Alcici is a Brazilian artist who expresses the universe of speed in his art. 33 years old, he operates in the luxury market with his work driven and inspired by adrenaline and movement. Adonis Alcici has developed a series of special projects and participated in events for major brands and companies, such as TagHeur, Porsche and more. Alcici has had a great impact, especially during activations and events for major brands, doing live painting experiences and talking fans through the artistic process. To learn more about Alcici, please visit his official website at https://www.adonisalcici.com.br/ or see his portfolio here.

About Felipe Nasr

Felipe Nasr is a renowned racecar driver, whose exceptional skills have earned him success across various motorsport disciplines. From Formula One to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Nasr’s talent has been recognized globally. His partnership with artist Adonis Alcici for the 24 Hours of Daytona race highlights his dedication to both speed and aesthetics.

About 24 Hours of Daytona

The 24 Hours of Daytona is an endurance race held at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, United States. Organized by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), the event showcases both prototypes and sports cars competing in a grueling 24-hour race. It is considered one of the premier events in motorsports.