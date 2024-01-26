LEARNEV+ NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD SERIES

BALL GROUND, Ga. (Jan 26, 2024) – NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series manager Finish Line Consultants and NHRA officials announced today that LearnEV+, an E-commerce training platform that educates technicians in the electric vehicles and internal combustion engine (ICE) space, has been named the presenting sponsor of the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series as part of a multi-year partnership that begins with the 2024 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, which takes place March 7-10 at Gainesville Raceway.

It is the first of 10 races in 2024 for the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, which will also make its debut at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix during the 2024 campaign and race at stops across the country, leading into the finale in Las Vegas as part of the NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

LearnEV+ Powered by iTRG is a new partner for both NHRA and the NHRA Pro Mod category. Learn EV+, Inc. is dedicated to providing comprehensive training to technicians, using cutting- edge virtual and augmented reality headsets. The platform offers an immersive learning experience that enhances the proficiency and expertise of technicians in independent repair shops as well as dealerships.

“We are extremely excited to work with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series. This is a great partnership which will enable us to market our training in both combustible and electric training modules and get it out into the market. We see this as a long-term partnership with NHRA and the Pro Mod Series,” said John J. Stoeckinger, President of LearnEV+ and iTRG.

Leveraging the assets and industry expertise of the “Independent Truck Repair Group” (iTRG), Learn EV+ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development and deployment of their training platform. iTRG’s deep knowledge of the EV and ICE industries and Learn EV+’s innovative technology have joined forces to revolutionize the training landscape.

Featuring the world’s fastest doorslammer race cars, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+ is renowned for its high-performance racing events, offers something unique and exciting for every drag racing fan. The class is highlighted by historic muscle cars and a variety of late-model American muscle cars, as well as several different power adders. This partnership with LearnEV+ demonstrates the NHRA Pro Mod Series’ commitment to advancing the repair industry by ensuring that the technicians behind the scenes are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

The collaboration between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series also opens up new possibilities for training technicians in both the EV and ICE domains, creating a well-rounded and skilled workforce that can support the evolving automotive and heavy-duty repair landscape.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership between LearnEV+ and the NHRA Pro Mod Series, and we’re excited about the potential it holds,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Along with a shared commitment to excellence and a passion for technicians and independent repair shops, it’s an ideal collaboration that will have a strong impact in their industry and our sport.”

For more information on LearnEV+, please visit learnev.com. For more information about NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About LearnEV+

LearnEV+, Inc. is an E-commerce training platform that educates technicians in the electric vehicles and internal combustion engine space, covering a wide range of vehicles, including automotive, light, medium, heavy-duty trucks, and off-road applications. Using virtual and augmented reality headsets to support the platform, LearnEV+ leverages the assets and industry expertise of “Independent Truck Repair Group” (iTRG) to accelerate the platform’s development.

About Finish Line Consultants LLC

Finish Line Consultants was created to deliver independent services to NHRA Pro Mod racers, sponsors, NHRA and all interested parties. It is a not-for-profit organization, primarily seeking to establish sponsorship funding and activate marketing initiatives to deliver specific outcomes to partners.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 21 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.