LARIS MOTORSPORTS INSURANCE CAJUN NHRA SPORTSNATIONALS SET FOR RETURN TO NO PROBLEM RACEWAY

BELLE ROSE, La. (Feb. 5, 2024) – The NHRA is pleased to announce the return of the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals, a prestigious race for drivers in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series that will take place on March 15-17 at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, La.

Featuring the classic crawfish artwork from the 1978 NHRA Cajun Nationals, the race will be the first Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals since the 2015 season. It will take place over three days, giving racers a second SPORTSnationals event in 2024, with the JEGS SPORTSnationals taking place on July 10-13.

Hundreds of sportsman racers from all seven NHRA divisions across the country will return to No Problem Raceway for the Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals this year, with racing taking place in eight different categories. The event will offer more than $150,000 to the race teams, which includes more than $50,000 in contingency offerings. Competitors will also be able to enjoy a unique atmosphere that will celebrate all the exciting distinctions of Cajun culture, making it a special weekend to remember for everyone involved.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals back to No Problem Raceway after a 10-year hiatus,” No Problem Raceway Owner Nelson Hoyos said. “Having a company like Laris Motorsports Insurance step up as title sponsor shows their commitment to grassroots racing and highlights the lasting partnerships we’re building. This event is near and dear to us. Our goal is to deliver an experience that embodies Louisiana’s unique culture – think incredible racing with a side of amazing food, music and good times.

“We want to thank the fans, racers, sponsors and staff who worked hard to help bring this race back where it belongs. No Problem Raceway was created to host prominent events like this to celebrate racing and community. We feel honored the Laris family has entrusted us to remake the Cajun SPORTSnationals into something truly special. We can’t wait to show everyone why this race means so much to Louisiana and why it needs to stay at NPR for the long haul. It will be a one-of-a-kind party at the track!”

The event will include racer appreciation meals throughout the weekend, including the popular Cajun cuisine and hospitality from the Hoyos family at No Problem Raceway and the Laris family. Of course, the racing will be non-stop and action-packed all weekend, with stellar spring conditions providing an opportunity for standout runs in Stock and Super Stock throughout eliminations.

Other must-see items at the event include the Right Trailers Top Sportsman and Top Dragster Shootouts, Motorcycle Gambler, Super Shootouts and more. A Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals victory has always held significant prestige, with winners receiving a one-of-a-kind copper Wally. The event will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv and the NHRA YouTube page.

“Laris Motorsports Insurance is proud to announce its partnering with NHRA and No Problem Raceway to bring the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals to No Problem Raceway,” Laris Motorsports Insurance President/Owner Holden Laris said. “Laris Motorsports Insurance takes pride in giving back to the racing community. Our sponsorship of Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun SPORTSnationals is just another way for us to show our appreciation and support of the sportsman racer.”

Laris Motorsports Insurance has been involved in drag racing for more than 60 years, and with more than eight decades in the insurance industry, they boast a wealth of experience, creating the first insurance policy for racers by racers. Their policy provides broad coverage and with an experienced staff well-versed in drag racing, they are able to provide customized solutions to protect a customer’s racing investment.

“The Cajun SPORTSnationals is shaping up to be an incredible weekend for everyone involved, and we’re so thrilled to see the tremendous support from Laris Motorsports Insurance and everyone at No Problem Raceway to make this exciting event happen again,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “It’s such a fun and unique race and Nelson and everyone at the track and Laris will do a great job making everyone feel special and have a memorable three days.”

For more information about Laris Motorsports Insurance and to get a quote, please visit https://qrco.de/bdcknZ. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

