TUNE IN: Magnus Racing Brings Adventure, Video, and More This Weekend to the 24 Hours of Daytona

Gear up for an epic adventure as Mangus Racing takes on the legendary Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona! This year, the team is set to embark on a thrilling journey with their chosen theme, “Magnus Racing and the Dial of Daytona.” This weekend, the team is ready to uncover the mysteries of the track and race against time in pursuit of victory.

Join drivers John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, and Nicki Thiim as they commandeer the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in a quest for glory, digging up the iconic track’s secrets of the past to find success for the future. Expect daring maneuvers, strategic pit stops, and the thrill of the chase as Mangus Racing brings this archaeological adventure to life at the Rolex 24.

Don your fedoras, grab your bullwhips, and mark your calendars for tomorrow, Saturday, January 27th, at 1:40 PM ET as the action unfolds. Tune in on Peacock to witness Mangus Racing’s quest for the ultimate treasure – victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It is a prize we have secured twice before as a team, in 2012 and 2016. It’s a race against time, and Mangus Racing is ready to face the challenges head-on. Adventure awaits at the Daytona International Speedway!

Gear up for an epic adventure as Mangus Racing takes on the legendary Daytona International Speedway for the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona! This year, the team is set to embark on a thrilling journey with their chosen theme, “Magnus Racing and the Dial of Daytona.” This weekend, the team is ready to uncover the mysteries of the track and race against time in pursuit of victory.

Join drivers John Potter, Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, and Nicki Thiim as they commandeer the No. 44 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in a quest for glory, digging up the iconic track’s secrets of the past to find success for the future. Expect daring maneuvers, strategic pit stops, and the thrill of the chase as Mangus Racing brings this archaeological adventure to life at the Rolex 24.

Don your fedoras, grab your bullwhips, and mark your calendars for tomorrow, Saturday, January 27th, at 1:40 PM ET as the action unfolds. Tune in on Peacock to witness Mangus Racing’s quest for the ultimate treasure – victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It is a prize we have secured twice before as a team, in 2012 and 2016. It’s a race against time, and Mangus Racing is ready to face the challenges head-on. Adventure awaits at the Daytona International Speedway!

TV Schedule

Saturday, January 27 – Sunday, January 28

1:40 PM – 1:40 PM

Flag-to-Flag Coverage

Peacock (USA)

imsa.com/tvlive (International)

Network TV – Saturday

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM NBC

2:30 PM – 8:00 PM USA

10:00 PM – 11:59 PM USA

Network TV – Sunday

6:00 AM – 12:00 PM USA

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM NBC