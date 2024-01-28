CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Rolex 24 Final Report

Corvette Z06 GT3.R made its worldwide competition debut to open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Daytona.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports No. 3 and No. 4 Z06 GT3.Rs combined to lead 118 of 773 laps in incredible GTD PRO fight

Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims, Daniel Juncadella led the Corvette Z06 GT3.R runners with a fifth-place finish in No. 3 Oshkosh/Mobil 1 Corvette.

New Corvette showed impressive performance in deep GT field with 36 entries from 11 manufacturers

Despite retirements, first Corvette Z06 GT3.R customer team AWA logged a considerable number of laps and miles in first race with the Corvette brand

Focus for Corvette Racing program is to learn from Daytona experiences ahead of FIA WEC race in Qatar and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in IMSA competition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 28, 2024) – The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R showed promise during its competition debut in the Rolex 24 At Daytona with four of Corvette GT3 cars in the hands of teams Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and AWA.

Although Sunday’s checkered flag flew without a Corvette win, there are plenty of positives and lessons to carry forward to the Z06 GT3.R’s upcoming events in IMSA, the FIA World Endurance Championship and GT World Challenge America.

Both Corvettes from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports completed the full 24 hours with the No. 3 of Antonio Garcia, Alexander Sims and Daniel Juncadella led the way with a fifth-place finish. The trio led 118 laps during Saturday and Sunday with the sister No. 4 Z06 GT3.R of Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and Earl Bamber leading 38 additional laps.

Both of the Pratt Miller Corvettes experienced separate mechanical issues – the No. 3 had a cracked oil tank and the No. 4 had to replace a power steering pump inside the final six hours.

In GTD, AWA decided to withdraw the No. 13 Corvette (power steering) and the No. 17 Corvette (electrical), also in the last quarter of the event. The team and Chevrolet Competition Engineering will work together to determine the root causes and address ahead of the next race at Sebring. Chevrolet thanks the AWA team for its hard work and collaboration leading up to and during the Rolex 24.

Despite missing out on a fifth class victory for the Corvette Racing brand since 2001, the competition groups learned a considerable amount while running all four cars in the season-opening race. Throughout its history, Corvette Racing has prided itself in taking lessons away from the racetrack and making its racecars – and production vehicles – better. That will continue being the case as the Corvette Z06 GT3.R moves forward.

The next race for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is the Qatar 1812 Kilometers to open the FIA World Endurance Championship on Saturday, March 2. TF Sport will field two of the Corvette GT3 racecars for the full season. Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and AWA will next compete at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on Saturday, March 16.

ANTONIO GARCIA/ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 OSHKOSH/MOBIL 1 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED FIFTH IN GTD PRO: “This is always a tough race, and this one was flat-out. The Rolex 24 is hard on equipment, and unfortunately we had our one issue. It is always great to be in the hunt and put pressure on our competitors so they may make mistakes. It’s a shame, for sure. I would have loved to be in contention late with the new Corvette. We learned a lot that we can use to push the Z06 GT3.R forward. We will use all those lessons to improve for the next race Sebring. It’s a classic event for us and we’ll definitely try to go for the win there.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 OSHKOSH/MOBIL 1 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED EIGHTH IN GTD PRO: “Overall I’m proud of our effort today and what we showed with this new Corvette Z06 GT3.R. The pace was good and the balance was good. I think all of us as drivers were happy. Unfortunately for us, we had one main item that set us back and cost us time. But this is a new car and we’ve never seen that problem in testing. That’s why these 24-hour races in some ways feel like sprint races. This is a great learning opportunity for us, as well. There are things we will find and be better for the rest of the year. Realistically when you look at all the cars in the GT classes today, I don’t think anyone had a clean run. It shows how hard everyone was pushing, especially us. So yes, it’s somewhat disappointing because both cars led and were in the top-three for most of the race. These require perfection from everybody. Our race wasn’t perfect, but it was close. We can be proud of that.”

