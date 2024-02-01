Patrick Emerling joins SS-Greenlight as the primary driver of the No. 07 Camaro in 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 1, 2024 – SS-GreenLight Racing today announced that Patrick Emerling will be the primary driver of the #07 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Emerling previously competed in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports and Emerling-Gase Motorsports. Emerling has recorded 13 top 25 finishes in his previous 22 Xfinity starts.

Paul Claprood will serve as crew chief of the #07. Claprood and Emerling worked together at Emerling-Gase Motorsports during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“We are really excited to have Patrick on board,” said SS-GreenLight Racing owner Bobby Dotter. “He has impressed me and continues to improve every time he gets on track. Patrick is a great racer, and his drive to compete week in and week out is going to fuel this team to new heights.”

In addition to his duties with SS-GreenLight, Emerling will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with car owner Rich Gautreau. Emerling has 74 top 10s and four wins in the Whelen Modified Tour. He is racing for a championship in the 2024 season.

“Working with Bobby is an incredible honor. Bobby’s experience and knowledge is an asset I’m very excited to have,” said Emerling. “I’m excited to get the season started down in Daytona, and I’m looking forward to gaining more experience throughout the year.”

