Rolling Plains Construction re-signs for Phoenix primary sponsorship with Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that Shippy’s Rolling Plains Construction will return as the primary sponsor of Ellis’ No.43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 9th.

Rolling Plains Construction first sponsored Ellis in the same Phoenix race last year, with Ellis and the No.43 Chevy team finishing 19th. They’ll hope to grow on that result this year.

Founded in 1984, Rolling Plains Construction is the largest Fireproofing Contractor in the nation, specializing in Spray Applied Fireproofing, Thermal & Acoustical Insulation, Shop Applied Fireproofing, Firestopping, and Board Application. They provide their array of services to all 50 U.S. states and worldwide.

Rolling Plains Construction has over 700 employees with offices in Phoenix, AZ, Denver, CO, Dallas, TX, and Tampa, FL. They are a nationally recognized firm, providing over 39 years of experience in the Division 7 Scope. Their depth and breadth of experience go above and beyond that of any company in the fireproofing industry.

“The Rolling Plains Construction family had an amazing time sponsoring Ryan Ellis and the Alpha Prime Racing team at our home raceway in Phoenix last year. We are thrilled to announce that we are supporting them again this year! We eagerly look forward to cheering on the No.43 Chevrolet and seeing the new car wrap designed by RPC. We are confident that Ryan and the Alpha Prime Racing team will outdo themselves on the track, just like they did last year. Bring it on!” said Robert Shippy, Owner of Rolling Plains Construction.

“I’m very excited to welcome Rolling Plains Construction back to our No.43 team. Last year, we had some downtime during the Phoenix race weekend, and I was able to head out to their Phoenix location to explore and learn a bit about what they do,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Rolling Plains Construction Chevy. “Seeing just how much goes into their processes was really eye-opening, and I’m very proud to be associated with a group like theirs. I’m also really excited to know that we’ll have a big group from their team cheering us on again this year – they brought so many folks out last year, and it was very cool having all that support. I’m extremely thankful to Robert Shippy, his entire family, and everyone at Rolling Plains for their support.”

Tune-In Info: On-track activity begins Saturday morning at Phoenix Raceway, with practice and qualifying occurring at 10:30 and 11 am local time to set the lineup for the Xfinity Series’ 200-lap race. The green flag drops later that afternoon at 2:30 pm local time with coverage on FS1. Additional radio coverage will be hosted on Sirius XM NASCAR and MRN/PRN.

ABOUT ROLLING PLAINS CONSTRUCTION

Founded in 1984, Shippy’s Rolling Plains Construction performs an array of services consisting of spray-applied fireproofing, thermal & acoustical insulation, shop-applied fireproofing, fire-stopping, tunnel fireproofing, and board application in all 50 states and across the globe. We are proud of our repeat-business relationships with clients in a wide range of industries, built by meeting their needs, exceeding their expectations, and delivering on our promises.

Our strength in the market consists of owning the largest resources of labor and equipment and our extensive knowledge of all manufacturer’s fireproofing products and applications. Our project experience includes data centers, industrial, aviation, government, hospitals, military, casinos, arenas, medical facilities, pharmaceuticals, universities, convention centers, theaters, high-rise buildings, hotels, office buildings, high-tech/science facilities, and mission-critical projects for prominent confidential clients.

ABOUT ALPHA PRIME RACING:

Alpha Prime Racing is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team co-owned by former driver Tommy Joe Martins and Alpha Prime Sports Founder and CEO Caesar Bacarella. They field Chevy Camaros in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – with the No.43 and No.44 cars racing full-time and a part-time schedule with a third entry, the No.45.

2024 will mark Alpha Prime Racing’s third year of operation and first year featuring two full-time drivers, Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole.