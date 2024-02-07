SiriusXM and Toyota extend sponsorship agreement for 2024 NASCAR season

PLANO, Texas (February 7, 2024) – SiriusXM and Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) are pleased to announce that SiriusXM will return as the primary sponsor for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races this year with Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (23XI).

“We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with Toyota and are excited to be back with Toyota Racing for the 2024 NASCAR season. We look forward to seeing the new SiriusXM colors and logo on Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 and Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry’s this season,” said John Zavisa, Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year and 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will fly the SiriusXM colors for the first time in his young career in 2024. The 21-year-old will run the SiriusXM livery at the spring races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“Great to have SiriusXM on board for two races during the 2024 season,” said Gibbs. “I know they have a great relationship with Toyota and hopefully we can get them a victory this year.”

Tyler Reddick will continue his relationship with SiriusXM for the second straight season. Reddick was exceptional in his races in SiriusXM colors in 2023, earning two top-five finishes in three starts – including a second-place finish at Bristol in March. This year, the California-native will again have SiriusXM as the primary sponsor on his Toyota Camry XSE for three races – the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway in March, along with June events at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, just outside of St. Louis, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I’m really excited to have SiriusXM back on the race car this year,” said Reddick. “Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time on SiriusXM talking to all sorts of different hosts, like my weekly visits with Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta. I’ve got to know a lot of people from SiriusXM really well over the years. It’s really cool to have them on the car, and look forward to trying to find victory lane with them this year.”

These sponsorships highlight the long-standing Toyota relationship with SiriusXM in NASCAR which began in 2007, and SiriusXM has been a standard feature in all Toyota models sold in the Continental U.S. since 2019. Toyota customers receive a three-month subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, which delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of exclusive and curated content, plus access to SiriusXM outside the vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers, with the purchase of their vehicle.

