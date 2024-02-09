PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK’S DOUG RICE TO BE AMBETTER HEALTH 400 GRAND MARSHAL

Rice will begin his final NASCAR season in the broadcast booth by giving the command to start engines at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 9, 2024) – Legendary award-winning NASCAR broadcaster and Performance Racing Network (PRN) President and Lead Anchor Doug Rice will give the command to start engines on his final season in the broadcast booth at the Ambetter Health 400 on Feb. 25.

Rice will serve as Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first of 15 of Cup events that “Doug’s Last Lap” will encompass in the 2024 season at venues across the nation.

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be the Grand Marshal for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Rice. “Getting to give the command to start a Cup race checks a huge box in my career.”

Rice developed a passion for radio broadcasting as a young man listening to Atlanta Braves games and has since become an iconic voice in the world of motorsports. Over his 36-year career in NASCAR broadcasting, Rice has called play-by-play on 210 NASCAR Cup Series races, immortalizing countless historic racing moments.

“From championship drives to photo finishes, Doug’s words have painted the picture of so many iconic races here at AMS and across the NASCAR world,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “So we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to have Doug’s voice start his farewell season in a memorable way with the command to start engines.”

In addition to Atlanta, Rice’s final season calling races for PRN will include events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Circuit of The Americas, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. See PRN’s full broadcast schedule and find a station near you at GoPRN.com.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

ABOUT PRN

Performance Racing Network (PRN), a subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, LLC, is one of two NASCAR licensed multi-broadcast radio networks which markets, produces and distributes motorsports programming 365 days a year. PRN broadcasts fourteen NASCAR Cup Series races, thirteen NASCAR Xfinity Series races and co-produces the NASCAR races from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In addition to live race coverage, the network also offers a full lineup of nationally syndicated studio programming including: “Fast Talk presented by Toyota”, “O’Reilly Auto Parts Pit Reporters”, “Garage Pass”, “PRN’s Racing Country” and “At the Track”. Visit GoPRN.com for more information.

