AM Racing Enters Multiyear Agreement with Klutch Vodka

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today a new multiyear partnership with Klutch Vodka that will feature “one of the finest vodkas in the world” as the primary partner for several NASCAR Xfinity Series races with driver Hailie Deegan in 2024, including Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Klutch Vodka is 100% made in the United States. Our vodka is made from local Midwestern corn, distilled 5 times through an eight-column still, and filtered or “polished” 12 times through 4 different materials in a proprietary process to create one of the finest vodkas in the world.

Klutch Vodka is the founder and proud sponsor of Klutch Kares. Klutch Kares’ provides financial assistance to those with special needs arising from childhood defects as well as students who have demonstrated the desire to achieve a higher education and need aid to achieve their goals.

Klutch Vodka can be found in Total Wine & More locations throughout Florida. “Drink Responsibly. Act Responsibly.”

“I am thrilled to represent Klutch Vodka as a new partner for AM Racing, starting this weekend at Daytona,” said Deegan.

“Having a partner that provides a premium product is amazing, but it becomes even more special when you couple that with their Klutch Kares initiatives. I am proud to carry the Klutch Vodka colors on our No. 15 Ford Performance Mustang and look forward to growing our partnership and relationships for years to come.”

In addition to Daytona, Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang will feature the Klutch Vodka colors at the

Chicago Street Course, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October and the season’s final two Xfinity Series races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.

“We are thrilled to be part of Hailie’s debut season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing and can’t wait to kick off our partnership in Daytona,” offered Klutch Vodka founder and CEO Anthony S. Quattrochi.

AM Racing will launch its sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during Saturday afternoon’s 120-lap race. Team president Wade Moore says the Statesville, N.C.-based organization is upbeat ahead of the 33-race season.

“There are a lot of great things happening behind the scenes at AM Racing, and the addition of Klutch Vodka is just the latest,” explained Moore. “We are confident we can build on our successes from our rookie season and put Hailie in contention to contend for strong finishes and an appearance in the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

“Our entire team, led by Kevin (Cywinski) and crew chief Joe (Williams), is incredibly confident not only about Daytona but the entire Xfinity season. We have made great strides throughout the offseason and look forward to showcasing that over the next nine months.”

﻿The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., Feb. 16, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Sat., Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Klutch Vodka:

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively