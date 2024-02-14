Matt Mills – Fresh From Florida 250 Race Advance

Fresh From Florida 250 | Daytona International Speedway (100 laps / 250 miles)

Friday, February 16 | Daytona, Beach, Fla. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills on Friday’s Race at Daytona International Speedway: “I’m ready to get the season started this weekend in Daytona,” said Mills. “I’ve been eager to get our J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet on track since we made this announcement in October. I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop this offseason and I’m excited to go racing with this group at Niece Motorsports.”

By The Numbers: Friday night’s season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway marks Mills’ first start at the 2.5-mile track in the Truck Series. The 27-year-old driver has eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, with a best finish of 10th coming in 2019.

2024 Season: Mills joins Niece Motorsports full time in 2024, piloting the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

Mills on 2024 Season: “I’m really excited to join the Niece Motorsports team for the full Truck Series schedule,” said Mills. “This is a great opportunity for me to get into top-tier equipment. It felt good to get on track and show speed, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue that. I’m so thankful to everyone at J.F. Electric and Utilitra for believing in me and their continued support.”

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Public Appearances: Mills will participate in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session located in the Fan Zone on Friday, Feb. 16, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.