Front Row Motorsports Extends Relationship with Ford Performance

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 15, 2024) – In the beginning of its 20th anniversary season, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has announced a renewed and strengthened relationship with Ford Performance. The renewal coincides with a new technical alliance with the defending NASCAR Cup Series championship team, Team Penske.

Ford has been a part of Front Row Motorsports foundation and successes in the Cup Series dating back to the 2004 season. Memorable moments include FRM’s first win in 2013 with David Ragan at the Talladega Superspeedway, FRM’s first pole with David Gilliland at the Daytona International Speedway in 2014, Michael McDowell’s victory in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 in 2021, and the most recent win at the Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by McDowell. Ford has been the manufacturer for all four Cup wins.

Also, in the time with Ford Performance, FRM expanded into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the 2020 season. The partnership contributed to immediate success on track including the 2022 championship with Zane Smith, and 8 race victories with Smith, Todd Gilliland and Brett Moffitt.

“I am proud to wear the blue oval and be associated with an iconic American brand in Ford,” Bob Jenkins, owner of Front Row Motorsports said. “Our relationship with Ford has continued to build over the past decade and we’re now showing our success over the past several seasons in the Cup and Truck Series, and that is something that I’m very proud of.”

FRM and Ford Performance will not only expand their relationship over a multi-year agreement but increase the partnership to a Tier 1 program. FRM will now collaborate with Team Penske on engineering, aerodynamics, race setup, strategy, pit crew development and other projects. The alliance and additional support will position FRM to be stronger on track for years to come.

Another pivotal role, FRM will work with Ford Performance to develop Layne Riggs in the Truck Series and continue to be an avenue for future development drivers following in the footsteps of Gilliland and Smith in the FRM championship truck.

“A racer’s mindset isn’t suited to be patient. We all want results immediately, but the way Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze have built Front Row Motorsports through the years is a model for how it should be done,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We’ve always been proud of our partnership and can’t wait to see how much higher they can go with this new Team Penske alliance.”

FRM will field two NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2024, including Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Todd Gilliland in the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender, Layne Riggs will make his full-season debut in the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season.

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 177,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 620 major race wins, over 680 pole positions and 44 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. Entering its 58th season in 2024, Team Penske has also earned 19 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2024, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.