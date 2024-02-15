“The King’s Hat” project brings 1992 final ride themed tribute to Petty legacy at AMS

Legacy Motor Club’s program will see the NASCAR industry recognize 75 years in racing for the Petty Family across the circuit this season.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 15, 2024) – With a literal tip of the hat, Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR facilities around the country are recognizing the Petty Family’s 75th year in racing this season.

Starting this weekend at Daytona International Speedway and continuing with the following Ambetter Health 400 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 28 one-of-a-kind art installations featuring the likeness of Richard Petty’s iconic cowboy hat are being unveiled. The six-foot tall, 1,000-pound fiberglass and concrete statues will become permanent displays at all NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports owned tracks, as well as Indianapolis Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Pocono Raceway, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the Petty Museum.

Each location will have a uniquely personalized tribute to the Petty family: at AMS “The King’s Hat” will wear the colors of the car Richard Petty piloted in his final NASCAR start at the Georgia speedway in the 1992 season finale.

“It’s always special to be recognized and this does take it to the very top,” said “The King” Richard Petty. “This is really for the fans to enjoy something unique to our family, our history, and our contributions to the tracks and NASCAR. It took a lot of people, time, and effort to make this happen and our family is honored by that.”

The hats are meticulously hand-crafted by TivoliToo, Inc., the same company that designed and built the Charles Schulz Peanuts® character tribute in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn. Brother and sister duo, Randi and Hart Johnson have personally worked with each track to bring the creative vision to life. All one of a kind and thoughtfully designed, the hope is that these special statues will become landmarks for fans to visit and pay tribute to the Petty’s for many years to come.

“My dad’s cowboy hat is iconic and is a part of who Richard Petty is,” said Kyle Petty. “If you see that hat, you know it’s Richard Petty. It’s been his signature look for as long as any race fan can remember. This is a great way to celebrate our family’s heritage and a fun way for fans to honor and learn about our history within the sport. We can’t thank LEGACY M.C., and all the tracks enough for working together to bring this to life.”

Fans are encouraged to use #PETTY75 when they find this one-of-a-kind piece of history and post photos socially, as “The King’s Hat” is set to become a permanent fixture of each city the NASCAR Cup Series visits in 2024. Fans can go to www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com for the locations of each hat.

During the Ambetter Health 400 weekend, The King’s Hat will be on display in the AMS Fan Zone before moving to the front of the NASCAR grid on Sunday. There fans with a pre-race track pass will not only get a chance to see the hat up close along with the starting field for the Ambetter Health 400, but also have the opportunity to see The King Richard Petty himself.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 races both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.