HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS CELEBRATING 40TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON IN 2024

14-TIME NASCAR CHAMPIONS ANNOUNCE INITIATIVES INCLUDING RUBY RED CARS, MAY FAN EVENT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2024) – In a press conference today at Daytona International Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced several public-facing initiatives to commemorate its 40th anniversary season in NASCAR. The yearlong ruby anniversary celebration will include special paint schemes, fan events, a line of Chevrolet Camaro street cars and more.

Founded by NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in Cup Series history with all-time records of 301 points-paying race victories and 14 championships. The organization holds every major statistical record at NASCAR’s top level, including pole positions, top-10 finishes, top-fives and laps led.

“When I think back on our story, I have a hard time believing it myself,” Hendrick said. “In 1984, we had five employees, 5,000 square feet of rented space and a lot of desire to make it work. I dreamed of one day winning a race, but I never imagined it would grow into what it is now. Every bit of success we’ve had is due to the contributions of our people and the incredible support we’ve received over 40 years. We’re here because of the commitment, the passion and the sacrifices made by so many.

“It’s been an incredible ride, and we’re just getting started.”

With drivers Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports will seek a record-tying ninth DAYTONA 500 win on Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX). It will mark nearly 40 years to the day since the team made its debut on Feb. 19, 1984, in “The Great American Race.”

RUBY RED CARS AT MARTINSVILLE

In the eighth race of the 1984 season at Martinsville Speedway, driver Geoff Bodine recorded Hendrick Motorsports’ first Cup Series win, which kept owner Hendrick from shutting down the fledgling team. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of that key victory, today Hendrick Motorsports unveiled four ruby red paint schemes it will field April 7 at Martinsville – the eighth race of 2024:

Larson’s No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Elliott’s No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Byron’s No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

In addition, Chevrolet surprised Hendrick by naming him the honorary pace car driver for the spring race, and the track announced Bodine and nine-time Martinsville Speedway winner Jeff Gordon as the event’s grand marshals. Hendrick Motorsports has fielded only Chevrolet race cars in the Cup Series since it was established and has 28 Cup-level victories at Martinsville, which is the all-time record for team wins at a single track.

Today, Martinsville Speedway also announced a special ticket offer to Hendrick Motorsports fans, which is one of several initiatives by the track to celebrate the team’s 40th anniversary during its April race weekend. For the April 7 NASCAR Cup Series race, discounted adult tickets are available at $40 and youth tickets (12 and under) at just $10. The offer expires March 1.

40 YEARS, 40 CAMAROS, ONE BIG WINNER

In 2024, a limited line of Hendrick Motorsports 40th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Camaro street cars will be sold exclusively through select Hendrick Automotive Group Chevrolet dealerships.

Prepared at Hendrick Motorsports, the vehicles will feature the radiant red tintcoat color, a custom graphics package, 40th anniversary branding and a unique owner’s kit with an invitation for a behind-the-scenes tour of the team’s facilities. Only 40 of the cars will be produced by Hendrick Motorsports.

In addition, a lucky fan will drive home one of the special cars thanks to a pair of the team’s partners. With the Ally “Win Your Wheels” sweepstakes fueled by HENDRICKCARS.COM, people can enter to win a Hendrick Motorsports 40th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE by visiting the Ally Fan Zone at Daytona International Speedway and other select tracks. An entry can also be submitted online at Ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar. The promotion launched today and will end Sept. 20.

HENDRICK HOMECOMING

As Hendrick Motorsports gears up for the grueling Coca-Cola 600 at its home track of Charlotte Motor Speedway and the team’s inaugural appearance in the storied Indianapolis 500, the organization will host “Hendrick Homecoming,” a free 40th anniversary fan event on its campus in Concord, North Carolina, over Memorial Day weekend.

On May 24-25, Hendrick Motorsports will offer appearances and autograph sessions with current and past drivers, crew chiefs and other personalities from the team’s history. The all-ages, family-friendly event will include food trucks, displays, games, giveaways, live music and more.

Official information will be available at HendrickMotorsports.com/homecoming and via the team’s official social media accounts.

40 YEARS IN THE BOOK

In September 2024, publisher Motorbooks will launch “Hendrick Motorsports: 40 Years,” the only officially licensed book commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 14-time Cup Series champions.

Authored by veteran auto racing writer Ben White and illustrated with images from top NASCAR photographer Nigel Kinrade, the retrospective will include 40 different stories from the team’s history.

“Hendrick Motorsports: 40 Years” is currently available for pre-order at the Hendrick Motorsports online store and other book retailers.

HALL OF FAME EXHIBIT

The NASCAR Hall of Fame today announced it will introduce a special Hendrick Motorsports 40th anniversary exhibit in 2024. Details of the display will be shared at a later date.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame has enshrined 13 people with ties to Hendrick Motorsports, including team owner Hendrick in 2017, four-time Cup Series champion and current vice chairman Gordon in 2019, and most recently seven-time champions Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus in 2024.

Past inductees Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2021), Ray Evernham (2018), Ron Hornaday Jr. (2018), Terry Labonte (2016), Mark Martin (2017), Benny Parsons (2017), Tony Stewart (2020), Darrell Waltrip (2012) and Waddell Wilson (2020) all have Hendrick Motorsports connections.

GEAR UP

Officially licensed apparel and merchandise inspired by Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary are available via the team’s online store and at its museum located in Concord.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (301) and laps led (nearly 80,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.