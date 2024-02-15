RFK Racing Unveils Exciting Weekly Show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

‘Backstretch Banter with RFK Racing,’ – Hosted by SiriusXM Sports Personality Chris Childers – Will Air Weekly on SiriusXM Channel 90

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 15, 2024) – In a dynamic collaboration, RFK Racing and SiriusXM have introduced a new weekly show titled ‘Backstretch Banter with RFK Racing.’ This engaging one-hour program, hosted by SiriusXM sports personality Chris Childers, is set to air weekly on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and will be available to listeners in their cars (channel 90) and on the new SiriusXM app.

Featuring prominent personalities from RFK Racing, including drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, the show is scheduled to premiere the week of Feb. 19, just ahead of the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 25.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new venture with the launch of ‘Backstretch Banter with RFK Racing’ on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio,” said RFK Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kevin D. Woods. “This show is an exciting platform that allows us to connect with fans in a unique and engaging way.

“The opportunity to share our insights, stories, and behind-the-scenes moments with SiriusXM listeners around the country, we are genuinely enthusiastic about. Chris Childers has been a friend to our team for years, and this is a fantastic addition to our content platforms. We look forward to bringing fans closer to the heart of RFK Racing through this dynamic show.”

Host Chris Childers, a distinguished sports talk personality, brings his wealth of experience to the forefront. Having been on the air at SiriusXM since 2005, Childers has primarily covered college football and basketball across various SiriusXM channels. Notably, he co-hosts the weekly college football show ‘Full Ride’ with former NFL and college player/coach Rick Neuheisel on the SiriusXM College Sports Radio channel.

“I’m incredibly excited to be part of ‘Backstretch Banter with RFK Racing’,” said Childers, a long-time motorsports enthusiast and self-proclaimed NASCAR ‘fanatic.’ “It’s an honor to host this new program that will delve not only into the world of RFK Racing, but sports and pop culture in general. We feel it will bring fans closer to the action, personalities, and stories behind the scenes.

“I cannot wait to share it with our listeners every week. Get ready for an engaging ride with ‘Backstretch Banter’!”

In addition to airing weekly on SiriusXM, the show will also be available on RFK’s award-winning social platforms and streaming on other popular media platforms.

