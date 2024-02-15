Superior Essex Communications Partners With Stewart-Haas

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2024) – Superior Essex Communications, the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable and accessory products in North America, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and Haas Automation founder Gene Haas.

The agreement allows Superior Essex Communications to leverage Stewart-Haas and its NASCAR platform to generate B2B relationships while simultaneously building brand awareness. Highlighting the initiative will be Superior Essex Communications adorning the No. 10 Ford Mustang of driver Noah Gragson during the March 31 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. It’s a strategic venue for Superior Essex Communications, as the company played a large part in the track’s recent modernization, with its optical fiber cables sending data, graphics and video to the track’s massive infield scoreboard in addition to a host of other communications needs throughout the venerable facility.

“Pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to where we can help our customers deliver information, technology and creativity is what we’re all about at Superior Essex Communications,” said Brian Ensign, vice president of marketing, Superior Essex Communications. “If you can dream it, we can help bring it to reality. We’ve demonstrated that for more than 90 years. Racing embodies what we do every day – finding efficiencies in a million little things to make big progress. There’s no better way to make that point and create inroads with new customers than with Stewart-Haas in NASCAR.”

Superior Essex Communications is focused on creating the future of smart and sustainable communications by developing technology that connects and respects the world. Government initiatives supported by the company to increase U.S. high-speed internet access for all Americans include the White House’s Internet for All program and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA’s) Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Beginning this week at Daytona International Speedway, Superior Essex Communications will have branding on the lower-rear quarter panel of Gragson’s No. 10 Ford Mustang.

“Racing is a people business as much as it is a sport, and you can’t be successful without good people,” said Gragson, who begins his first season with Stewart-Haas in 2024. “Superior Essex Communications is filled with people who have a never-ending drive and determination to make technology more accessible, more efficient and, more than anything, fast. It’s why they’re with Stewart-Haas and why I’m proud to represent them.”

Gragson will start eighth in tonight’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel – twin 150-mile heat races that will set the field for the 66th Daytona 500. The Duel gets underway at 7 p.m. with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The week then culminates with the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Superior Essex Communications:

Superior Essex Communications is the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first and only company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington, Kansas, plant, the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at SuperiorEssex.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships and 100 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.