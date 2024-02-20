RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team Moving Forward After Stage 1 Incident at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 37th

Start: 33rd

Points: 36th

“Not the most memorable Daytona 500 for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet team. Thankful for all of the employees at RCR and ECR for building a great race car. I hate that we never really got a chance to show what we have. Only way to move is forward and to get ready for Atlanta Motor Speedway.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Avoid the “Big One” On the Way to a 12th-Place Finish In The Daytona 500

Finish: 12th

Start: 34th

Points: 8th

“We had a strong zone Camaro for sure tonight at Daytona International Speedway. All the guys on the zone Chevrolet team did a great job preparing the backup car. We ran up front and led some laps tonight and scored points in both stages. At the end of the race we tried to pick off a couple of spots and just got shucked out of line and shuffled to the back. It’s always disappointing when you don’t win, especially at Daytona.” -Kyle Busch