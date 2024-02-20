RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Pole Position and Stage Win Before Being Collected in Multi-Car Accident at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 20th

Start: 1st

Points: 11th

“I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet tonight at Daytona International Speedway. To sit on the pole, lead the most laps, and win my first stage in my first NASCAR Xfinity Series race are all things to be proud of. I was able to learn how to lead the line from the beginning. We lost our track position when we pitted during the first stage break, which put me back in the field and unfortunately in a position to get caught up in an accident that did a lot of damage to the body of my Camaro. The plan after being farther back in the field was to be super aggressive and get to the front as quickly as possible. I felt like we were doing that until the accident with the No. 20 car. My Richard Childress Racing team worked on the car every chance they got without going a lap down. Even with the damage, my car was still fast. I’m proud of the effort my team showed, and I know we will be strong all season. Congratulations to the No. 21 team on their win. That’s big for our program.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Claim Third Consecutive Win in Season Opener at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 1st

“Three-peat! Do you know how hard it is to win at Daytona? My Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was extremely fast tonight. When I got caught up in the first accident that also hurt my teammate, Jesse Love, I wasn’t sure how bad the damage actually was. The No. 21 crew did an excellent job of making the repairs without losing a lap and I was able to drive back to the front immediately after. I don’t know what was going on with me on pit road today though. I sped on pit road and slid through the box, which put us back in the field once again. I about did it earlier on the first stop, too. My Richard Childress Racing guys kept telling me to dig deep and remember that I’m really good at these superspeedway tracks. Winning, especially at Daytona, is a great way to start the season. We are going to celebrate this one and then shift our attention to Atlanta Motor Speedway to see if we can go back-to-back there this weekend. I appreciate all of the fans for sticking it out through the rain and the late start time. Hopefully, we put on a good show for you to watch.” -Austin Hill