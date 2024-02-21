Bayley Currey – Fr8 208 Race Advance

Fr8 208 | Atlanta Motor Speedway (135 laps / 207.9 miles)

Saturday, February 24 | Hampton Ga. | 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/DealBadger Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We had such a fast Chevrolet in Daytona, and I know this Niece Motorsports group will bring another strong piece to Atlanta,” said Currey. “We had a strong run here last year, so I’m looking to build upon that this season in our AutoVentive/DealBadger.com Silverado.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Currey’s third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Currey’s best finish of fourth came with Niece Motorsports in this race last season.

Currey has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with a best finish of 14th coming in 2021. In addition, Currey has one Cup Series start at Atlanta.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from AutoVentive, Precision Vehicle Logistics and DealBadger.com.

Recapping the Last Race: After advancing to the final round of qualifying, Currey and the No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet started last Friday night’s race in ninth. Currey ran toward the front of the pack for much of the race, until a spinning truck collected the No. 41 into the inside retaining wall. The team worked hard to get back into contention, before another wreck in overtime left the No. 41 in 13th.

Currey on Last Race at Daytona International Speedway: “We had a great Chevrolet tonight,” said Currey. “Our AutoVentive/Precision Silverado was really fast and I’m proud of the team back at the shop for putting this truck together. After the contact with the No. 32, we rallied back and got up towards the top-10 coming to the line, as the field got wadded up and another truck landed on mine.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.