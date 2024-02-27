Aftercare tips for a Newly Replaced Windshield

Cracks or chips on your vehicle’s windshield are ticking time bombs that can bring you and your car into unexpected accidents. In this case, immediate replacements are of the utmost importance. Still, sometimes, even the best replacements can be undone by drivers who flounder in giving good aftercare for their new windshields.

Installing windshields requires advanced technical proficiency. While windshield replacement technicians are trained in high-quality replacement methods, the driver’s responsible for taking care of their vehicle after installing the new windshields. So when you have a new windshield, take note of these tips to avoid an unplanned trip to the technician. Drivers must remember to follow the prescribed windshield replacement aftercare. Below, we’ve provided seven tips for you to follow after you get your windshield replaced.

Give it Adequate Time to Cure

When installing the windshield on your vehicle, the technician would use adhesives like urethane to create a waterproof seal between the glass and the frame. The duration of the curing process varies depending on the type of adhesive and the environmental conditions, such as humidity and temperature. Usually, technicians recommend 24 hours of waiting time before driving your car to allow the adhesive to cure adequately.

Crack Open the Car Windows

When internal pressure is high, it usually leads to cracked windshields–a frequent occurrence worsened by hot weather conditions, especially during summertime. With heightened pressure, the adhesive seal can be compromised, resulting in potential leaks that compromise both your safety and your vehicle’s integrity. To lessen this risk, remember to open your windows slightly to release excess pressure and prevent buildup. It’s also advised to avoid prolonged parking in hot environments.

Avoid High-Pressure Car Washes

High-pressure car washes are effective cleaning options, but the intense pressure used for these cleaning methods can jeopardize the integrity of the adhesive before it fully dries, potentially weakening it. Your windshield may become vulnerable to detachment or cracking upon minimal impact. Certain detergents used in car washes can also be abrasive to the adhesive. Therefore, it’s advisable to refrain from having high-pressure washes for at least 24 hours after a windshield replacement. If cleaning is necessary during this period, opt for a mild detergent and a gentle spray to minimize stress on the windshield.

Clear Out the Windshield

Wet adhesive can stick to anything it comes into contact with, depending on the material. Even if objects don’t stick, they can disrupt the seal between the windshield and the car frame, leading to potential leaks and cracks. During the initial 24-hour period, keeping items away from both sides of the windshield is crucial. Specifically, refrain from placing covers on the outside of the windshield or using sunshades on the interior side. While the items inside may not stick to the adhesive, they could exude pressure on the windshield, hindering the drying process and causing gaps in the seal.

Be Gentle With the Windshield

During the 24 hours while the adhesive is still drying, it’s important to carefully handle both the windshield and your car, as impacts on the other parts of the vehicle can also impact the windshield. Be gentle when opening and closing doors, and refrain from using windshield wipers for some time following replacement. If using the wipers is unavoidable, limit your driving to approximately 2 hours to minimize potential strain on the newly installed windshield.

Drive Carefully

It’s crucial to exercise heightened caution while driving to maintain your windshield’s integrity. Avoid routes with potholes and rough terrain, as the vehicle’s jolting movements can induce new cracks on the windshield and potentially dislodge the adhesive if it’s not fully dry. Drive at a moderate speed and avoid sudden brakes to minimize the risk of impacts that could lead to windshield damage.

It should also be noted that some inexperienced technicians can mess up the new windshield installation. So here are some things to check for after your new windshield installation.

Inspect the Edges

After installing the windshield, inspect it closely to ensure a proper fit. Loose edges can also lead to the need for early replacement and pose a safety risk in collisions, potentially causing the windshield to break inward or into dangerous shards.

Check the Thickness and Tint

Some car owners overlook the importance of thickness and tint when replacing windshields. These factors are crucial for both structural integrity and aesthetics. A reputable installer ensures the glass is properly laminated and toughened to withstand pressure. The tint also affects visibility, particularly at night.

Look for Bubbles and Irregularities

Watch for signs like bubbles, peeled tape, and gaps near the frame, indicating poor installation. Check for aged or dry adhesive along the edges, compromising the windshield’s strength. Bubbles and dried adhesive are clear indicators of subpar installation.

Test The Car Seal

Check the rubber seal holding the glass in place, ensuring a snug fit. This seal is replaced during windshield installation. After the recommended resting period, listen for any wind noises while driving with closed windows, indicating gaps or improper seal application. Refrain from removing the retention tape for at least 24 hours post-installation to allow the glass to be securely set.