Burton Finishes 30th at Las Vegas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 30th-place finish.

The early portions of the race were encouraging as Burton, who started from 29th place, moved up five positions to 24th before the race’s first caution flag flew at Lap 11.

Burton took his Mustang Dark Horse to pit road for his first stop during the ensuing caution period and moved into the top 20 when the green flag was displayed for the restart.

He was running 23rd when the race was red flagged for repairs to the outside wall and remained in the top 25 until the first Stage ended at Lap 80 with him in 23rd place.

A quick pit stop during the Stage break allowed Burton to restart in 19thplace, and he ran in the top 20 for most of the first half of the second Stage.

Burton managed to hang on to the lead lap until a caution flag for a spin by Christopher Bell at Lap 157 allowed him to pit under caution and return to the track in 22nd place. He held that spot until the end of the second Stage.

After falling a lap down in the late part of the final stage, the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team elected to take the wave-around during a caution period for a spin by Corey LaJoie at Lap 236 of 267 and rejoined the lead lap.

The final 20 circuits saw the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse drop to 31st in the running order, but Burton regained one spot on the final lap to finish 30th.

The No. 21 team now turns their attention to next week’s Shriners Children’s 400 at Phoenix Raceway.

