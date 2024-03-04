Keselowski Finishes 13th; Buescher DNF in Las Vegas

Solomon Plumbing Ford Salvages Top-15 in Up and Down Day at Vegas

LAS VEGAS (March 3, 2024) – Brad Keselowski made the most of an up and down Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, bringing home a 13th-place finish in the Solomon Plumbing Ford. Chris Buescher was inside the top-10 before he lost a tire, resulting in a 37th-place finish.

6 Recap

Keselowski began the day from the 25th spot following Saturday’s qualifying session. He ended the first stage in 21st, and hovered around that position for a large part of the race. Stage two was separated by just one caution flag at lap 155 as Keselowski ran 18th at the time.

After restarting 19th in a four-lap shootout to the stage two finish, Keselowski picked off four spots to finish 15th at the conclusion of that segment. From there, just one yellow stood between the checkered flag, which came with just over 30 to go. Keselowski restarted 16th on the final reset of the race, before going on to finish 13th.

17 Recap

Buescher had a strong qualifying effort on Saturday, putting the Fastenal Ford in the top-10 for the single-car session. After starting ninth, he was seventh just 10 laps in, before a call for two tires put him at the point for the ensuing restart.

He led a pair of laps as the race went back green, before losing a right front tire just a few laps later. He made heavy right-side contact, resulting in significant damage which retired him from the afternoon.

“We lost the nut and lost half the wheel. I think the tire stayed up under the fender. I’m not exactly sure just yet, but it looks like the nut came off and something in the suspension actually cut the wheel in half. It’s definitely not what we wanted with our Fastenal Ford Mustang out here today. We had a strong day yesterday. I was really proud of that effort. We got a good bunch here and we’re gonna be contenders. We’re gonna win some races, but it’s not gonna happen today.”

Up Next

Phoenix Raceway hosts race four of the season, and the second-straight on the West Coast next weekend. Race coverage next Sunday is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About RFK Racing

