What to do After a Minor Car Accident and When to Seek Legal Advice

Being involved in a car accident, even if it’s minor, can be a frightening experience. In 2021 there was a total of 6,063,428 police reported accidents, with 99.7% of them being non-fatal. It’s crucial to know what steps to take immediately following the incident, particularly when it comes to determining fault and understanding when legal representation might be necessary.

Depending on which state you live in, traffic laws vary, and it may not be cut in stone who is at fault after an accident. For example, someone in Texas may find themselves in need of Austin accident lawyers to help contest who is at fault following an accident.

Immediately After the Accident

Safety: Call 911. Assess your and any of your passengers’ well-being, and then anyone else who is involved. Identify all injuries and whether you or others can be moved without the need for a medical professional.

Move to a Safe Location: If the vehicles are obstructing traffic and can be moved safely, relocate them to the side of the road to prevent further accidents. If this is not possible then the best option is to indicate the collision area via lights or hand signals until help arrives.

Exchange Information: Exchange insurance and contact details with the other driver(s) involved. Note down license plate numbers and take photos of the scene, including any damage to the vehicles and the surrounding area.

After the Accident

Contact Insurance: Let your insurance company know that you’ve been in an accident and give them the details you gathered when you exchanged information with the other party.

Document Evidence: Collect evidence to support your case. This may include witness statements, photographs of the accident scene, and any relevant traffic laws that may have been violated.

Be Cautious with Admissions: Avoid admitting fault at the scene of the accident, as fault determination can be complex and may not be immediately apparent.

When to Seek Legal Advice

While legal advice may not be necessary following an accident, it is important to always consider it. Having a good legal team at your back can help you tremendously when determining fault and payouts for damages and injuries.

Complexity of the Accident: If the accident involves significant damage, injuries, or multiple parties, it may be wise to seek legal advice to protect your rights.

Disputes over Fault: If there is a dispute over who is at fault for the accident, an attorney can help navigate the legal process and advocate on your behalf.

Dealing with Insurance Companies: Insurance companies may try to minimize payouts or shift blame onto you. Having legal representation fighting for you can ensure you receive compensation for injuries or damages.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, while minor car accidents can be stressful, knowing what steps to take and when to seek legal advice can help protect you, and ensure you receive proper compensation. Every state is different so remember to do your research following an accident to get all the help you need.