Troubling Concerns Autonomous Cars Will Bring to the Road

The market for self-driving cars is expected to be worth a staggering $536 billion by 2030, with experts saying at least 70% of new cars will be fitted with autonomous features by 2040. But while there are undoubtedly many reasons to invest in AV technology, such as lower emissions and better fuel efficiency, there are also concerns.

The advent of autonomous vehicles (AVs) has sparked a heated debate about their potential impact on road safety. While proponents tout the technology’s promise of reducing accidents caused by human error, recent incidents have raised troubling concerns about the performance of driverless cars in real-world situations.

AV Accident Stats

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows there were 11 fatalities in a four-month period in 2022, with 9.1 crashes per million miles. On the face of it, that’s a relatively low number, but it’s important to remember that autonomous vehicles are relatively new, so there are not that many of them out there yet. Once autonomous vehicles become more mainstream on US roads, the number of accidents is likely to rise.

Collision Hotspots in Missouri

There were 991 motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri in 2023, with Jackson County the worst crash hotspot, closely followed by St Louis and Green County. Drivers aged 30-29 are most at risk, and when it comes to distracted driving, males are disproportionately to blame for accidents.

Autonomous vehicles significantly reduce the risk of accidents caused by driver error, but this doesn’t mean they are completely safe.

Uncertain Safety Standards

While proponents claim that AVs eliminate the risk of human error, the evidence on their safety is far from conclusive. According to a New York Times reporter, “We don’t know yet whether it’s safer than a human driver.”

However, data from Waymo and Cruise’s operations – the two leading self-driving car operators – suggests that their vehicles may be safer than human drivers. Over roughly 6 million miles of driving, the two companies reported 102 crashes, equivalent to one crash for every 60,000 miles driven – approximately five years of driving for a typical human motorist.

Regulatory Challenges

While regulatory oversight is crucial for ensuring the safe deployment of autonomous vehicles, there is a delicate balance to be struck. Overly restrictive regulations could stifle innovation and delay the widespread adoption of a technology that has the potential to save lives by reducing human-caused accidents.

Legal Implications

If you or a loved one have been involved in an accident with an autonomous vehicle, it is crucial to seek legal counsel from an experienced lawyer. According to Stephen Schultz, a Columbia car accident attorney, the complexities surrounding liability and accountability in such cases can be daunting, and you may be entitled to compensation for injuries, damages, or losses incurred.

As the adoption of autonomous vehicles accelerates, it is imperative that policymakers, technology companies, and the public work together to address the troubling concerns surrounding their performance on public roads. While the potential benefits of this revolutionary technology are undeniable, ensuring the highest standards of safety must be the top priority. Only through rigorous testing, transparent reporting, and effective regulation can we pave the way for a future where autonomous vehicles truly enhance road safety and save lives.