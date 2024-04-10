TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Texas Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Forth Worth, Texas

April 12-14, 2024

TRIPLE IN TEXAS

Next on deck for NASCAR’s three national series is the annual trip to Texas Motor Speedway, where the 1.5-mile oval will welcome its first tripleheader since 2021. The 2024 season has seen the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) convene for a tripleheader five times, with Chevrolet being the only manufacturer to reel off a weekend sweep thus far in 2024. The Bowtie brand has been able to accomplish that feat twice this year – recorded in back-to-back weekends at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway to open the season. ﻿

Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway:

Texas Motor Speedway landed a date on NASCAR’s schedule in 1997, and Chevrolet has since earned a combined 48 victories across its three national series including a series-leading 17 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, and 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins.

In NASCAR’s top division, Chevrolet has tallied the triumph in four of the series’ past five appearances at the 1.5-mile Texas oval – dating back to Austin Dillon’s victory in July 2020. The Bowtie brand later returned to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway in Oct. 2021 with a win courtesy of Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson. The manufacturer went on to make it three-in-a-row, with Tyler Reddick (Sept. 2022) and William Byron (Sept. 2023) picking up the victories in both events in the Next Gen era.

Eight different drivers have recorded a combined 12 NXS victories for Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway – led by Kevin Harvick with five of those triumphs. The Bowtie brand’s last appearance in victory lane at the 1.5-mile Texas oval came in 2022 when the manufacturer swept both events that season (Tyler Reddick and Big Machine Racing – May 2022; and Noah Gragson and JR Motorsports – Sept. 2022).

One year ago, Team Chevy’s Carson Hocevar became a first-time winner in the NASCAR national ranks after a last-lap pass earned the driver a trip to victory lane in the NCTS at Texas Motor Speedway. The 21-year-old Portage, Michigan, native became the 14th different driver to earn a NCTS victory under the Chevrolet banner at the 1.5-mile Texas oval. That list of winners includes Johnny Sauter (three wins), with the series’ veteran returning to competition this weekend to take over the driving duties of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Silverado RST.

MILESTONE MEMORIES

The NASCAR Cup Series’ most recent visit to Texas Motor Speedway ended with yet another milestone victory for Hendrick Motorsports. Faced with a series of late-race cautions, William Byron made a power move to the front on the final restart to take the checkered-flag and deliver Hendrick Motorsports its 300th all-time victory in NASCAR’s premier series. The milestone victory came just two years after the organization surpassed Petty Enterprise’s all-time NCS win record – making Hendrick Motorsports the winningest organization in NCS history.

The victory started a string of monumental triumphs for Byron and the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 team. The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native gave Hendrick Motorsports a storybook beginning to the organization’s anniversary season by claiming the victory in the 2024 Daytona 500. The victory in the series’ crown jewel event came exactly 40 years, to the day, of Hendrick Motorsports’ first-ever start in NASCAR’s premier series. Now, just eight races into the season, Byron picked up yet another monumental triumph for the organization by taking the legendary No. 24 Camaro ZL1 to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway – the site of Hendrick Motorsports first’ NCS victory.

BYRON, LARSON LEAD IN NEXT GEN ERA

Following his win at Martinsville Speedway last weekend, William Byron is now a 13-time winner in NASCAR’s top division – with 11 of those victories coming in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1. The 26-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native is the winningest driver in the Next Gen era – being the only driver with a double-digit win record since the competition debut of cars at the beginning of the 2022 season. Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Kyle Larson, follows close by in second with eight victories in the Next Gen era.

Last weekend at Martinsville Speedway marked the 80th points-paying race for the Next Gen cars since being introduced to NASCAR’s premier series. Byron’s victory at the .526.-mile Virginia venue marked the 42nd win for the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 – giving the manufacturer a series-leading win percentage of 52.5% in the Next Gen era.

HILL: DOUBLE-DUTY ON DECK

While an early-race accident at Martinsville Speedway ended Austin Hill’s top-10 streak, the Team Chevy driver eyes the opportunity to rebound at Texas Motor Speedway with a pair of starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series on deck. The NXS-regular is one of only two repeat winners in the series this season – heading into the weekend leading the Bowtie brigade in the third position in the points standings.

The 29-year-old Winston, Georgia, native is slated to make four starts in NASCAR’s top series this season behind the wheel the No. 33 Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing – with the first coming in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Hill made his first career NCS start in the Chevrolet organization’s third entry at Michigan International Speedway in 2022 – collecting an 18th place finish in his series’ debut.

ECKES EYES THREE-IN-A-ROW

Team Chevy’s Christian Eckes laid down a near dominate performance at Martinsville Speedway last weekend – sweeping the stages and leading a race-high 133 laps en route to his second straight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory of the season. The 23-year-old McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver is the series’ first repeat winner of 2024, with his victory at the .526-mile Virginia venue marking Chevrolet’s fifth victory in six NCTS races this season.

Texas Motor Speedway will mark just the series’ second race at a traditional 1.5-mile track this season. The series’ last appearance at the Texas oval (April 2023) saw Team Chevy’s Carson Hocevar claim his first career NCTS victory. Despite narrowly missing his first trip to victory lane in the series, Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez posted a nearly flawless race in that event – claiming the pole position, sweeping the stage wins and leading 168 of the 172-laps before chaos during an overtime finish took the young Team Chevy driver out of contention.

Round Four for Rowdy

Kyle Busch will return to the driver’s seat of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST to make his fourth NCTS start of the season in Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 250. The series’ winningest driver has already tallied one victory (Atlanta Motor Speedway) and a runner-up finish (Bristol Motor Speedway) in the Spire Motorsports-prepared Chevrolet this season. Busch has fared very well at the 1.5-mile Texas oval – owning five career NCTS victories, including his past three appearances in the series at the track (2020, 2019, 2014). In addition, the 38-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native has tallied an impressive 10 top-five finishes in his 14 career NCTS starts at Texas Motor Speedway.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field in the tripleheader race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Friday’s SpeedwayCash.com 250; the Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

· With 21 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has a winning percentage of 62% with 13 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – five wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – three wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – five wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch – four wins (2020, 2018, 2016, 2013)

William Byron – one win (2023)

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

Austin Dillon – one win (2020)

· In 43 NASCAR Cup Series races at Texas Motor Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 17 victories – three of which have come in the series’ last three appearances at the 1.5-mile Texas oval (William Byron – 2023; Tyler Reddick – 2022; Kyle Larson – 2021).

· Team Chevy’s William Byron is the only driver to have a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era – with his victory at Martinsville Speedway marking his 11th all-time victory in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1.

· In 80 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 42 victories – a winning percentage of 52.5%.

· Within the first three points-paying races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series races season, each Chevrolet organization had already recorded at least one top-10 finish.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 856 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Texas Motor Speedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Racing Display including: Corvette Stingray, Blazer RS, Trailblazer ACTIV, Trax 1LT, Tahoe HC, Silverado 1500, Silverado 2500 LTZ, Colorado ZR2.

· Fans can also view William Byron’s No. 24 Camaro ZL1 show car.

﻿Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Friday, April 12

· Nick Sanchez: 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

· Sammy Smith: 9:15 a.m.

· Josh Williams: 9:30 a.m

· Justin Allgaier & Sam Mayer: 9:45 a.m.

· Brandon Jones: 10 a.m.

· Shane van Gisbergen: 10:15 a.m.

· AJ Allmendinger: 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 14

· Austin Dillon: 10:40 a.m.

· Alex Bowman: 11 a.m.

· Daniel Hemric: 11:30 a.m.

· Zane Smith: 11:45 a.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, April 12: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Saturday, April 13: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Sunday, April 14: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 298

Toyota: 289 (-9)

Ford: 262 (-36)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Toyota: 264

Chevrolet: 255 (-9)

Ford: 209 (-55)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 233

Toyota: 205 (-28)

Ford: 197 (-36)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m. ET

(FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Saturday, April 13, at 1:30 pm. ET

(FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

SpeedyCash.com 250

Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

What do you think about racing in Texas?

“It’s a huge market for us with a ton of opportunity. Racetrack-wise, we all wish we could do more there. I wish I could pass more. It truly is one of the hardest tracks to pass in my opinion. When I get a pass done, I sometimes physically celebrate in the car on the next straightaway because I did it and I did what I thought was impossible. Hopefully as it ages it opens up more and more, but we will see.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway?

“Texas Motor Speedway is one of my favorite tracks, and I’m excited to be racing there this weekend in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off-Road Chevrolet. It has always been a strong track for me. There is a lot of variety on both ends of the track, which makes it exciting to race. On one end you are going to have a high-speed and very banked corner, and on the other end, you will have a hard corner that you will have to get turned into and then get back on the gas. The track has so much grip now and has changed a lot from the old track to the new track.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 ZONE CAMARO ZL1

You qualified well at Texas last September and ran well before your day ended early. With the Nex Gen car, is there little margin for error at a track like Texas?

“Last year at Texas we were really fast. We had a good race car, and we were making moves and moving forward as the run progressed. I made a mistake and just overstepped the speed on entry and lost it. Part of what makes Texas so tricky is the spray that’s been added in the upper grooves and getting your tires into that. Trying to run out of that it seems to have a different grip characteristic and it’s hard to trust the car.”

With the Texas Cup race moving to the spring, do you anticipate track conditions being different?

“I don’t know that the track conditions will be much different. Sometimes you see the bumps that are there on a racetrack later in the year aren’t the same bumps in the beginning of the year, so we’ll have to be mindful of that. It also depends on what the racetrack does with adding any spray or not to the upper grooves.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 SOUTH POINT HOTEL AND CASINO CAMARO ZL1

“I’m looking forward to Texas; it’s one of the faster, on-edge racetracks we go to. The cars do such different things at both ends of the racetrack, and you have to find the right compromise to just be okay on one end and be really good at the other. That’s what makes this track so challenging. Hopefully we can compromise on the right things and give ourselves a chance to have a solid day.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 PREMIER SECURITY CAMARO ZL1

“Texas Motor Speedway is home to my first NASCAR series win so it’s a pretty special place where I want to run really well, especially in my Premier Security Chevy this weekend. I think the 77 team is plenty capable to make that happen and more than anything just excited to get back on a mile and a half because I think that’s where we really shine.”

﻿DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 KUBOTA CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Texas?

“I have had some of the best finishes of my career at Texas, so I am very optimistic about Sunday. We just need to keep working and getting better and I think that will happen in Texas.”

What are your thoughts about racing the Kubota Chevrolet for the first time?

“You can’t miss us. That orange paint scheme pops out on the track. Seriously, having a local company like Kubota on our car in Texas will hopefully gain us a few more fans. It’s great to have a brand like Kubota supporting our race team. I think their continued partnership says a lot about them and Trackhouse Racing and how to build a successful relationship.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 5

Poles: 3

Laps Led: 842

Top-five finishes: 16

Top-10 finishes: 27

Stage wins: 5

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 4

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 856 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 746

Laps led to date: 250,017

Top-five finishes to date: 4,314

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,888

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,190 Chevrolet: 856 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 828 Ford: 728 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 183





